Bill Hader Brings Mayhem as Iconic Feline in Dr. Seuss Film

The whimsical world of Dr. Seuss comes alive once again with the animated rendition of ‘The Cat in the Hat,’ featuring Bill Hader as the mischievous feline. In this first-ever Warner Bros. Pictures Animation adaptation, audiences can expect a delightful blend of chaos and charm as the famous tale returns to the big screen. The trailer, starring Bill Hader’s cat, promises a new spin on this beloved classic, bringing fresh energy to the Dr. Seuss animated movie.

Directed by the talented duo Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, who are known for their work on popular films like “Kung Fu Panda 3,” “Trolls,” and “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2,” this animated adaptation boasts an impressive lineup. Alongside Bill Hader, the cast includes Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Matt Berry, Xochitl Gomez, Tiago Martinez, and Paula Pell. The magical character of the Cat previously appeared in a live-action film in 2003, starring Mike Myers.

The storyline of the new ‘Cat in the Hat’ focuses on a pair of siblings adjusting to life in a new town, only to have their world turned upside down by the infamous feline. The trailer unveils a narrative where the Cat brings joy and chaos through his work at the Institute of Imagination, collaborating with quirky characters like Pig With a Wig and Yack With a Pack. His journey is all about uplifting children, yet he faces a mysterious challenge that is still under wraps.

Director Carloni describes the Cat as “the quintessential ‘carpe diem’ guy,” emphasizing the movie’s theme of living in the moment and seeking joy. His central philosophy revolves around letting go and enjoying life, making for a fun and inspiring cinematic experience.

Mark your calendars, as ‘The Cat in the Hat’ is set to hit theaters on February 26, 2026.

Watch the trailer for the film below: