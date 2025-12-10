Beyoncé, Kidman, Williams Lead as Co-Chairs

Celebrating Iconic Figures: Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams to Co-Chair 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala promises to be a landmark event, highlighted by the return of iconic pop star Beyoncé, accompanied by the esteemed Nicole Kidman and legendary athlete Venus Williams as co-chairs. This remarkable trio will join forces with Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour, to lead the renowned fashion and fundraising spectacle. The involvement of these influential women not only elevates the gala’s profile but also marks a notable shift in its narrative.

Beyoncé’s Triumphant Return

For the first time in a decade, Beyoncé will grace the Met Gala with her presence, bringing an added thrill to her appointment as co-chair. Her last appearance at the event was in 2016, when she captivated attendees with a striking Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble for the “Manus x Machina” theme. This year, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are eager to see how the music powerhouse will interpret the 2026 theme of “Costume Art.”

Key Collaborators: Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams

Alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams will lend their distinct flair and expertise to the 2026 Met Gala. Both have been frequent attendees, with their last appearance being at the 2025 “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” event. Their consistent presence at the gala underscores their commitment to the intersection of fashion and art. Kidman, celebrated for her timeless elegance, and Williams, renowned for her impact on and off the tennis court, are expected to bring a unique perspective to the proceedings.

A Shift in Tradition

The decision to have an all-female lineup of co-chairs is a significant departure from the previous all-male ensemble, which included Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams. This new direction not only showcases the Met Gala’s evolving inclusivity but also highlights the powerful influence of female leadership in the realms of art, fashion, and culture.

As the 2026 Met Gala draws near, the anticipation builds for an unforgettable night led by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams. Their co-chair roles signal a celebration of creativity, diversity, and empowerment, setting the stage for a dynamic and transformative event.