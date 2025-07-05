Acclaimed musician Ben Folds has unveiled a new live album in collaboration with the National Symphony Orchestra, marking a significant Fourth of July release. This project showcases Folds’ unique ability to blend pop with orchestral music, featuring both his iconic hits and fresh compositions. Recorded live at the prestigious John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, this album captures a memorable performance before significant administrative changes led to Folds stepping down from his role as the Orchestra’s Artistic Advisor.

Ben Folds’ Independence Day Release

Timed with the nation’s Independence Day, Ben Folds has announced the release of his live album, capturing the energy and synergy of his collaboration with the National Symphony Orchestra. The performance, held at the Kennedy Center’s sold-out Concert Hall, stands as a testament to Folds’ innovative artistry, even as it coincides with his departure amid the Kennedy Center’s contentious management changes during Trump‘s tenure.

A Musical Collaboration

The album, titled Ben Folds Live with the National Symphony Orchestra, offers a rich musical journey through Folds’ repertoire, enriched by the orchestral arrangements conducted by Steven Reineke. Notable artists such as Regina Spektor and Tall Heights add depth to the performance, while a unique choir composition, featuring Doug Peck, Nicholas Kassoy, and Marc Silvey, contributes to the album’s dynamic sound.

Availability and Upcoming Events

Fans can explore the album via multiple digital streaming platforms, with physical editions also offered, including signed CDs and various vinyl versions. In a nod to interactive engagement, Folds will appear on TalkShopLive on July 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET to delve into the album’s production and insights. Meanwhile, his upcoming tour, both solo and with orchestras across the U.S., promises further opportunities for audiences to experience his music live.

Context and Significance

The album’s recordings took place on October 25 and 26, 2024, just before Folds resigned from his influential role at the National Symphony Orchestra. His departure was driven by concerns over the Kennedy Center’s direction under Trump’s reorganization, described as undermining the institution’s artistic mission. Folds’ protest echoes sentiments shared by numerous artists, including Lin Manuel Miranda and Issa Rae, who have voiced their opposition to these changes.

Ben Folds’ new live album stands not only as a remarkable musical achievement but also as a poignant reminder of the ongoing dialogue between art and politics. As listeners enjoy the fusion of his pop sensibilities with orchestral grandeur, the album remains a symbol of resilience and artistic integrity.