Bella Hadid's Cozy Capsule Collection Redefines Comfort Fashion

As the cool weather settles in, Bella Hadid has curated the ultimate cozy capsule collection at Revolve, offering a stylish mix of pieces that won’t break the bank. With her edit featuring a wide range of 300 carefully selected items, shoppers can find everything from her favorite Stretch Control Tights starting at just $34 to luxurious genuine suede pants priced above $1,500, this collection caters to all styles and budgets. It’s an exciting opportunity for fashion lovers to infuse some supermodel-inspired pieces into their wardrobes this fall and winter.

Trendy Finds Under $150

Hadid’s diverse selection offers an array of trendy pieces while remaining within an accessible price range. With fashionable items like cozy knitwear, chic leather, and stylish suede styles, there are numerous options to suit various occasions. Whether you need a polished look for work or a standout outfit for your weekend plans, the collection is brimming with choices under $150, providing effortless style without overspending.

Stylish Office and Weekend Essentials

From office-friendly pieces such as tailored blazers and structured tops, to comfy turtlenecks that seamlessly match with work slacks, Hadid’s edit ensures your entire wardrobe gets a stylish refresh.

Must-Have Outerwear and Accessories

Among the standout selections, Hadid’s edit includes trendy outerwear, featuring pieces like a faux-leather trench coat and faux-suede trucker jacket, perfect for layering during the colder months. Additionally, winter’s hottest accessory trends—including leather, studded hardware, and top-handle bags—are readily available, making it easy to complete any look.

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