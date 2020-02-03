BAFTA Awards 2020: Prince William, Kate React to Brad Pitt’s Joke

Brad Pitt was not able to participate in the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday, February 2, so Margot Robbie approved Best Actor in a Supporting Role on his part. However, when she reviewed his ready speech out loud, the starlet felt likely to advise the target market, “His words, not mine!”

“Hey, Britain! Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club,” the speech started, referencing Brexit as well as Pitt’s separation from Angelina Jolie. “Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement.”

After calling the award “especially meaningful,” Pitt, 56, given thanks to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, producers David Heyman as well as Shannon McIntosh, and others that worked on the movie.

“And he says, um, that he’s going to name this Harry,” Robbie, 29, proceeded, standing up the prize. “‘Cause, uh, he is excited about bringing it back to the States with him.”

As the I, Tonya celebrity ran the stage, the electronic cameras cut to Prince William as well as Duchess Kate, who were on the audience. The Duke of Cambridge, 37, awkwardly grinned and applauded as the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, giggled while she looked at her husband.

Pitt’s joke, naturally, came almost one month after Prince Harry, as well as Meghan Markle, introduced their strategies to go back from the British royal household, and split their time in between the U.K. and North America. After the bombshell information appeared on January 8, Queen Elizabeth II consented to the change. Buckingham Palace, later on, introduced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that share 8-month-old boy Archie, will certainly no more utilize their His and Her Royal Highness titles.

A resource informed Us Weekly solely as William “really feels pull down by [Harry’s] ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ activities,” and Kate is “incredibly hurt too.” More just recently, a 2nd expert exposed that Kate misses her brother-in-law “and fears she’ll never be close to him again.”

Pitt was not the only star to make an unpleasant joke before William, and Kate at Sunday’s awards show. Before offering the award for Best Director, Rebel Wilson amusingly claimed to fail to remember the name of the Royal Albert Hall, where the event happened…

“It is great to be here at the Royal Andrew … Royal Harry … no, sorry, Royal Phillip … at this royal palace,” the Pitch Perfect celebrity, 39, claimed, referencing the embattled Prince Andrew as the electronic cameras once more cut to William and Kate.