Ava DuVernay's '14th' Documentary Arrives on Netflix Soon

Ava DuVernay’s highly anticipated documentary “14th” is set to make its global debut on Netflix on December 4, following a limited theatrical release in select U.S. and U.K. theaters starting November 27. This film aims to examine the ongoing relevance of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, particularly its implications on identity and citizenship in America.

World Premiere at New York Film Festival

The documentary will host its world premiere as the closing night film of the prestigious New York Film Festival on October 9 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. This event marks a significant milestone in the film’s rollout, enhancing its visibility and engagement with audiences before its streaming release.

Exploring the Legacy of the 14th Amendment

“14th” serves as a follow-up to DuVernay’s acclaimed documentary “13th,” which scrutinized racial injustices within the American prison system. This new work shifts focus to the 14th Amendment, designed to ensure due process and equality under the law. As DuVernay explains, “Written in the wreckage of the Civil War, the 14th Amendment was meant to close the door on the hierarchy of human worth. Instead, it has become a permanent argument.”

A Provocative Inquiry into Citizenship

DuVernay articulates the documentary’s central question: “If ’13th’ asked who gets caged, then 14th asks who gets counted. This is not a film about the past tense of freedom. I’m not interested in asking you to look back. The film asks what kind of country is being written beneath our feet now … while we’re busy believing the stories we’ve all been told.”

A Diverse Range of Voices

The film brings together an impressive array of contributors, including Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) and Anna Paulina Luna (R), former Senator Jeff Flake (R), and current Senator Alex Padilla (D). Legal experts like Sherrilyn Ifill, Robert Chang, and Stacey Abrams also lend their voices as DuVernay chronicles the fierce debate surrounding the amendment that has persisted for over 150 years.

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