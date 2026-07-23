Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Abandoning Megxit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the U.K. this past week with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. Harry kept a particularly busy schedule, and the couple spent a private moment with King Charles III — the monarch’s first close time with his grandchildren since 2022. While family reunions are personal, the visit has also sparked renewed speculation that the Sussexes may be considering ending their self-imposed exile and returning to Britain.

Some observers believe this reunion was more than family-focused and could signal a desire to “reverse Megxit” and move back into the royal fold.

Do The Sussexes Plan To Reverse Megxit & Head Home?

“The Sussexes are seeking to reverse Megxit,” the Daily Mail quoted an insider, adding that “it seems that a return to the UK is being contemplated in some form and that the couple’s holiday home in Portugal will be used as a staging post back to Britain.”

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan left the U.K. in 2020 and established a life in Montecito, California. The Daily Mail reported a friend of Harry’s saying, “there is definitely a feeling in his camp that he has started to feel a bit unwelcome in America.”

‘American Dream’ Could End Megxit

The same source suggested sentiment in the couple’s circle has shifted: “That has been an increasing and significant shift in sentiment, a feeling that the American dream might not be all that it was cracked up to be,” they said, adding that this view is “coming from Meghan as well as from him.”

The friend also told the Daily Mail that Meghan is supportive of reconnecting with Harry’s “English side”: “I hear that Meghan is all for rekindling with and reconnecting with Harry’s English side. She is fully behind it,” the source said, and described a reportedly “humiliating” and “nightmare” visit she endured in the U.K.

“England is where Harry’s heart has always lain,” the insider continued. The source noted the couple went to the U.S. partly to “seek their fortune” and to leverage Harry’s royal profile commercially. Still, the friend conceded the Sussexes have had some success in America, pointing to their “$100 million Netflix deal is not nothing.”

Despite commercial wins, the insider said the couple’s enthusiasm for life in the U.S. has cooled and that Meghan has struggled to get new ideas and projects off the ground: “She feels like she is trying to push fresh thoughts and projects but it is not easy,” the source explained. “So maybe enough water has now passed under the bridge here for some form of a return.”

Sussexes Home In Portugal Could Act As A ‘Stepping Stone’

The insider emphasized any move would not be immediate or necessarily permanent, but that the couple’s property in Portugal is being seen as a potential “stepping stone.” Reportedly, the pair “had a house built in Portugal for the kids to be close to their royal side in case they want to participate,” and that could also facilitate a transition back toward Britain.

“It’s in a private part, I’m not sure it’s finished yet. Meghan was having Soho House decorate it,” the insider said.

The friend added the Portuguese home places them “a foot on the right side of the pond” and suggested the Sussexes spent time there after their U.K. visit. “It’s striking distance for them to get to London,” the source said.

The insider went on to assert that Harry remains proudly British: “Harry has no desire to be Eurotrash, he is very proudly British and English and wants to be in England but Portugal could be a kind of a stepping stone for a couple of years.”

The same source also suggested that, despite their relocation and entertainment ventures, Prince Harry never intended to be permanently estranged from his family. “I think when he was madly in love with Meghan he could be blind enough to choose her. Now things are different, and the veil is lifting,” the royal’s friend said. “Harry was never going to let the kids down, they were so invested in the trip,” the source added.

“They FaceTime with Charles all the time, so they already have a relationship but they were so excited to finally come. It was their first proper chance to meet,” the insider concluded.

Prince Harry, Charity Events & The ‘Invictus Games’

Getty King Charles III and Prince Harry (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

The insider said Harry is expected to return to the U.K. for another charity engagement this September and suggested there is “an expectation there will be another meeting with the King, and that he will accept an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace.”

The Duke of Sussex is also scheduled to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, and the source said he plans to bring Meghan for the 10-day event. “If she is in the UK then they will want to bring the children too,” the insider added.

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