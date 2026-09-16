Are Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor Really Leaving SLOMW?

Rumors have recently surfaced regarding the potential departures of Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor from the hit Hulu series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Conner Leavitt, a star of the show, addressed these speculations during an exclusive interview, shedding light on the situation.

Conner Leavitt’s Response to Departure Rumors

After his recent elimination from Dancing With the Stars on September 15, Leavitt shared his thoughts with E! News. “That’s news to me, if that’s true,” he stated when asked about the potential exits of his co-stars. “I don’t know if that’s actually true. Whatever people decide, it’s up to them.”

Reflections on Cast Changes

While the fates of Neeley and Taylor remain uncertain, Leavitt confirmed that another cast member, Mikayla Matthews, has indeed announced her departure from the show as of September 14. He expressed understanding of the weight behind Matthews’ decision, highlighting her long-standing involvement with both MomTok and Secret Lives. Leavitt emphasized, “I can’t imagine that was an easy decision for Mikayla. So, for her to make that decision, it means to me that it must be really important to her, and I’m really proud of her for standing up for whatever she believes in.”

A Fond Farewell

Leavitt reflected on his feelings regarding Matthews’ exit, noting, “But at the end of the day, I’m going to miss her. I’m going to miss Mikayla. I’m sure the audience is going to miss Mikayla. But I just wish nothing but the best for her and her family.”