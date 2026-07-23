Anthropologie’s Summerween Shop Launches—Spooky Items Selling Out Fast

If your TikTok feed has already shifted from beach days to bats, ghosts, and pumpkins, you’re not alone — Summerween is officially here, and Anthropologie has jumped the season by opening its early Halloween Shop months before fall. The retailer’s drop leans into the elevated, vintage-inspired decor shoppers wait for each year, and many of the most sought-after pieces tend to disappear quickly.

What’s in this early collection

The new assortment includes several cult-favorite finds that blend spooky charm with stylish design. Highlights include the beloved Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Glass Jar Candle that looks like a pumpkin; the playful Mystic Halloween Icon Juice Glass (perfect for iced lattes or summer cocktails); and the elegant Halloween Marble Cheese Board. Beyond those standouts, the collection features plenty of festive home decor designed to feel chic rather than cheesy.

Why you should shop now

Anthropologie’s Halloween pieces are popular year after year, and the best items rarely stay in stock for long. Whether you consider August 1 the unofficial start of Halloween season, want to stock up ahead of cooler weather, or are simply embracing the Summerween trend, now is the time to browse the store before the internet’s favorite frightfully cute finds sell out.