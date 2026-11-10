Andrew Garfield’s Heartfelt Admiration for OpenAI’s Sam Altman

In the world of technology and entertainment, unexpected connections often emerge. Andrew Garfield’s recent portrayal of Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, in the film “Artificial” has sparked conversations about perceptions and reality. Interestingly, beyond the film’s narrative, Garfield once spoke with admiration for Altman, highlighting profound aspects of his character.

Admiration for Sam Altman

During a Q&A following an AMPAS screening of “Artificial” at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, Garfield recounted a moment that initially drew him to Altman. “The first time I saw Sam, he was testifying in front of Congress and he was saying incredibly righteous stuff,” Garfield recalled. He noted Altman’s emphasis on transparency and the potential risks associated with emerging technologies. “He was very, very casually saying, ‘No, I don’t have any equity in OpenAI. I’m just doing this because I love the technology and I’m passionate and I actually care about human beings.’”

The Courage of a Tech Leader

Garfield’s admiration for Altman was fueled by more than just his tech acumen. “I thought it was also just incredibly courageous for an out gay tech genius to be sat in front of Republican congressmen who probably don’t believe in his right to exist,” said Garfield. He expressed a longing for more individuals like Altman, someone he perceived as embodying strong values and priorities. “He’s genuinely great and he seems to really have his values and priorities in the right place,” Garfield reflected.

Uncertain Reflections on Altruism

However, Garfield stopped short of delivering a direct critique of Altman. He acknowledged how Altman’s passion initially convinced him of Altman’s altruism, saying, “He convinced me that he was nothing but purely altruistic, which, I mean, it’s all playing out. I’m not gonna comment on those things.” He emphasized the ongoing developments in the tech landscape, stating, “We all are seeing what’s happening and we can all have our own feelings and opinions of that.”

The Role of Artists in Technology Regulation

Garfield raised concerns about the trajectory of technology, expressing that the involvement of artists and influential figures is crucial in shaping a more hopeful future. “It’s terrifying … If enough artists and if enough people who have power can regulate, can be a part of a conversation of making sure that we aren’t just giving our future away, lose all of our autonomy, I think we’ll be maybe OK?” he pondered. “I think that is about as hopeful as I can be.”

A Misunderstanding with Altman

Interestingly, Garfield also addressed a playful anecdote shared by Altman regarding their interaction during the filming of “Artificial.” Garfield expressed confusion over Altman’s assertion that they had acknowledged each other. “No, I saw that interview and I replayed it a few times to try and discern what he was actually saying,” he clarified. “I never had any interaction with him. I’ve never seen him in real life.” He went on to describe the filming environment outside Altman’s home and suggested the tech CEO might have mistaken someone else for him.

Future Aspirations