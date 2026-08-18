Amy Slaton from 1,000-Lb Sisters Drops Surprise Country Rap Hit

Amy Slaton is expanding her artistic horizons with an exciting new project. The star of 1,000-Lb Sisters has announced the release of her debut song, “Pounds Hollow,” along with a teaser for the AI-generated country track that has fans buzzing.

Brotherly Support and Insights

In a recent clip from the upcoming 11th season of TLC’s hit show, Slaton’s older brother, Chris Combs, shared his thoughts on the use of AI in music creation. “If you use AI to do anything, you didn’t do it,” he stated, prompting Slaton to respond on the screen, “but I did tho…” This exchange highlights the ongoing conversation about authenticity in the digital age.

A New Chapter for Amy

Slaton, who is the proud mother of two young boys, Gage Halterman, 5, and Glenn Halterman, 4, with her ex-husband Michael Halterman, elaborated on her creative journey. She emphasized that this marks just the beginning of her foray into music, stating, “From an idea in my head to the music, filming, editing, and finally watching everything come to life—this one means a whole lot to me.” In her August 18 Instagram post, she conveyed how deeply meaningful this experience has been for her.

Chasing Dreams and Inspiration

Slaton’s journey into music isn’t just personal; it’s a lesson for her children. “This whole experience has been something I’ll never forget,” she wrote. “I’m learning as I go, trying new things, stepping outside my comfort zone, and showing my boys that you’re never too old to chase a dream or try something you’ve never done before.”