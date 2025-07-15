American High Comedians Join Hulu’s BriTANicK Pizza Movie Cast

Hulu is gearing up for laughs with its latest project, the Untitled BriTANicK Pizza Movie, now complete with a robust cast. Produced by American High, the film promises to blend humor with a wild adventure, tapping into a pool of emerging comedians from American High Digital. This production is generating buzz as it seeks to add to Hulu’s growing lineup of engaging comedies.

The New Additions

The cast of Hulu’s Untitled BriTANicK Pizza Movie has been rounded out with talents from American High Digital, including Ryan Micho, Aidan Micho, Pete Flack, Hyde Healy, Tommy Armstrong, Luke Burke, Cheslea Matkins, and Lydia Hynes. These young comedians will join the previously announced stars such as Gaten Matarazzo of “Stranger Things” and Sean Giambrone of “The Goldbergs.” Their involvement springs from American High Digital, a platform that connects burgeoning talents to wider audiences.

A Comedic Journey

The film features a pair of college freshmen, Jack (Matarazzo) and Montgomery (Giambrone), embarking on a chaotic, drug-fueled quest for pizza that leads them through their dormitory. As they navigate odd challenges and misguided decisions, the journey doubles as a path to rediscover their fractured friendship.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher—known as the comedy duo BriTANick—this marks their feature debut. Axelle Azoulay of American High Digital notes, “Our cast aren’t just content creators; they’re screenwriters, stand-up comedians, actors, and more.” With this feature film, American High continues its exploration of new comedic voices, already demonstrated through projects like “Summer of 69.”

A Broader Expansion

Stepping into college life, this movie represents a narrative expansion for American High, known primarily for high school settings. As part of its agreement with Hulu, the studio aims to diversify its storytelling while maintaining the humor that has attracted millions online. Produced by a team including Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps, alongside associate producers Axelle Azoulay and Matt Sacca, the film underscores a dedication to nurturing first-time directors and fresh comedic talent.