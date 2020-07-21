Amber Heard informs court she heard Johnny Depp ‘pressed Kate Moss down the staircases’

Amber Heard has informed a court that she punched Johnny Depp in the protection of her sis due to the fact that she would heard a rumor that the star had pressed model Kate Moss down the staircases.

Heard, 34, went back to London’s High Court for her 2nd day, offering proof in Depp ‘s libel situation versus News Group Newspapers.

Depp, 57, is taking legal action against NGN over a tale released in The Sun in 2018, which branded him a “wife-beater” – an insurance claim which he emphatically rejects.

During today’s examination, Heard was inquired about a warmed row with Depp at their residence in Los Angeles in March 2015.

Heard’s sis Whitney existed as they suggested on a touchdown in between 2 stars, and the starlet informed the court she punched Depp to safeguard her sister.

She took place to informed the court she acted by doing this because she’d hear “a rumor” that Depp had “pushed” his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss “down the stairs.”

Heard stated: “I heard the rumor he pressed an ex-girlfriend down the staircases – I assume it was Kate Moss – and that was fresh in my mind… So I responded swiftly.

“I have been Johnny’s punching bag for many years… And I remember this as it was the very first case when I ever before struck him back.”

Depp dated Moss from 1994 till 1998.

Eleanor Laws QC, for Depp, after that informs the court it is the very first time Heard has discussed Kate Moss regarding this case.

She included there has been no reference of the model in Heard’s deposition and informed the court Heard has never formerly mentioned this stated as the factor she punched Depp throughout the row..

Ms. Laws stated to Heard: “You are making this up as you go along.” The starlet rejected it.

In a 2016 deposition, which was played in court, Heard was asked whether she had ever before struck Depp, and she confessed she had, however, just in the protection of her sis…

Heard stated: “I would have done anything to prevent her from being pushed down the stairs.”