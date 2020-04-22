All Celebrities Attending #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Celebrities unite to convince people to stay at home during this difficult time. They have started a challenge and besides being something protective, it is also funny.

Stars throughout the nation and around the Globe are quarantining and social distancing in an assist to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak! To assist encourage others to do the identical, Kevin Bacon began the #IStayHomeFor challenge, to permit others to share why they select to self-isolate and preserve others secure.

Bacon selected his spouse of 31 years, Kyra Sedgwick, as his cause for staying house, and urged others to tackle the hashtag.

“Hi folks, you know me. I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” Bacon quipped within the Instagram clip, referencing the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon game. “Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home because it saves lives, and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone who makes contact with someone else that may be what makes somebody’s mom or grandpa or wife sick. Every one of us has someone worth staying home for.”

Celebs have already accepted the challenge, with Demi Lovato posting a photograph of her holding up the note, “#IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors, my health.” She challenged others like Miley Cyrus and Ashley Graham to follow suit.

Former soccer professional David Beckham shared his note, saying he stays house for his spouse, Victoria Beckham, and their four youngsters.

“I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruise, who’s made his way into this photo 😂” he captioned the pic. “Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together. ♥️”

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown posted her note, writing, “I’m staying at home for these people because they are my everything♡ my beautiful nan, she protected me my whole life. now it’s time for me to protect her. keep positive. xx…”