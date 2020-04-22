All Celebrities Attending #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Celebrities unite to convince people to stay at home during this difficult time. They have started a challenge and besides being something protective, it is also funny.
Stars throughout the nation and around the Globe are quarantining and social distancing in an assist to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak! To assist encourage others to do the identical, Kevin Bacon began the #IStayHomeFor challenge, to permit others to share why they select to self-isolate and preserve others secure.
Bacon selected his spouse of 31 years, Kyra Sedgwick, as his cause for staying house, and urged others to tackle the hashtag.
“Hi folks, you know me. I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” Bacon quipped within the Instagram clip, referencing the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon game. “Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home because it saves lives, and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone who makes contact with someone else that may be what makes somebody’s mom or grandpa or wife sick. Every one of us has someone worth staying home for.”
#IStayHomeFor @kikkosedg! Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier – We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) I’m kicking it off with @jimmyfallon @eltonjohn @Brandicarlile @kevinhart4real @ddlovato @davidbeckham – but I encourage YOU ALL to join in too! Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good! . . . . #Corona #Coronavirus #StayHome #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord
Celebs have already accepted the challenge, with Demi Lovato posting a photograph of her holding up the note, “#IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors, my health.” She challenged others like Miley Cyrus and Ashley Graham to follow suit.
There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love. #IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health 💗 Thanks for sharing this with me @kevinbacon!! 😝 I’m challenging @mileycyrus @beberexha @arianagrande @ashleygraham @rubyrose & @alokvmenon to share who they stay home for!!
Former soccer professional David Beckham shared his note, saying he stays house for his spouse, Victoria Beckham, and their four youngsters.
Staying at home for the ones that we love 🏠. Thank you @kevinbacon for nominating me. I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who’s made his way into this photo 😂 Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together ♥️ Share your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. I nominate @BrooklynBeckham @DavidGardner @Gneville2 @RosemaryFerguson_ @GordonGram and @J_Corden
“I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruise, who’s made his way into this photo 😂” he captioned the pic. “Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together. ♥️”
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown posted her note, writing, “I’m staying at home for these people because they are my everything♡ my beautiful nan, she protected me my whole life. now it’s time for me to protect her. keep positive. xx…”
im staying at home for these people because they are my everything♡ my beautiful nan, she protected me my whole life. now its time for me to protect her. keep positive. xx i nominate @joseph2robinson @lexijayde @giaalorusso @noahschnapp @mariahcarey @masonramsey #istayhomefor
Thank-you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are – @teddysphotos @samsmith @taron.egerton @sharonstone @sharonosbourne and @sam_fender!
It’s the least we can do to help STOP the spread of this virus. I stay home because it is such an easy sacrifice to make for my fellow neighbors. For the country. For the WORLD. I stay home for my sweet Santi baby. And for my beautiful husband Pepe. Who do you stay home for @serenawilliams @jaimecamil @jencarlosmusic @ricky_martin @amaurynolasco @ananavarrofl #IStayHomeFor
Healthy carriers could be endangering or even causing the deaths of the most vulnerable: people 65 and up and people with underlying conditions. In order to help bring attention, I am joining the #IStayHomeFor campaign. #IStayHomeFor my grandmother, Mary Jane. Who do you stay home for? I nominate: @dakotafanning @nicholashoult @reedmorano @maxminghella @nicolekidman @naomiwatts And please let’s nominate MORE! We can only do this together. Thank you to all the COURAGEOUS healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, takeout/delivery employees, mail and package handlers and many others on the frontlines risking their safety and having to spend time away from their loved ones to protect our community. ❤️ You are our heros. #Corona #Coronavirus #IStayHomeFor #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord