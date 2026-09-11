Alison Krauss Pauses Tour for Crucial Vocal Recovery

Alison Krauss and Union Station have announced the cancellation of their upcoming tour dates as the iconic singer has been advised to take a vocal rest. This decision comes after consultations with medical professionals, highlighting the importance of health and vocal integrity for Krauss.

Announcement of Tour Cancellations

The news of the cancellations was shared via a post on Krauss’ social media accounts, stating, “It is with great regret that Alison Krauss & Union Station have announced the cancellation of our upcoming tour dates. After consulting with medical professionals, Alison has been advised to take a period of vocal rest to ensure a full and healthy recovery.”

Impacted Shows and Ticket Information

The canceled performances include key stops in Davenport, Iowa, as well as concerts in St. Louis, Austin, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Notably, the missed shows will encompass a three-night event at the renowned Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Ticket holders need not worry, as all tickets will be fully refunded. The statement directed those affected to reach out to their point of purchase for any inquiries regarding refunds.

The Significance of the Arcadia Tour

The Arcadia tour was intended to support Krauss and Union Station’s first album in 14 years, which marks a significant return for the group. This album, a collection characterized as “contemporary reflections on history,” features contributions from several songwriters, including JD McPherson and Sarah Siskind. It represents Krauss’ first collaboration with her longtime band since the release of Paper Airplane in 2011.