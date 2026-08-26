UMusic's Debut Hotel in Austin Honors Local Artistry and Culture

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The vibrant city of Austin, often hailed as one of America’s premier music destinations, is set to welcome UMusic’s inaugural U.S. hotel. This ambitious five-star resort will boast 150 guest rooms along with 600 private residences, highlighted by the stunning White Rocks Amphitheater, an outdoor music venue that integrates a unique Texas flair into its design, inspired by Colorado’s renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater.

A New Vision for Luxury and Culture

Building on the success of its Madrid counterpart, which harmoniously blends luxury travel, music, and culture within the historic Albeniz Theater, UMusic’s Austin project aims to elevate these concepts further. Unlike the Madrid hotel, the Austin location is not a renovation of an existing structure; rather, it is a newly conceived project nestled in the picturesque Texas Hill Country, surrounded by the city famously dubbed the “Live Music Capital of the World.” The project encompasses a large, 10,000-seat open-air theater named after the limestone formations that characterize the region.

Enhancing Austin’s Music Landscape

According to White Rocks Entertainment, the initiative seeks to forge a unified music experience by drawing inspiration from distinguished venues like Red Rocks and the Hollywood Bowl. This effort aims to consolidate the rich musical heritage that has traditionally been dispersed across Austin’s local studios and bars. In addition, recognizing Texas’ warm climate, the hotel will offer various indoor facilities, including an intimate performance venue and dedicated spaces for artists that will incorporate recording and content studios. Lyle Lovett and Asleep at the Wheel kicked off the party for the hotel’s unveiling



A Comprehensive Experience for Guests

Moreover, guests will enjoy a variety of amenities, including a nightclub, comedy club, restaurants, as well as a spa and wellness center designed to enhance overall well-being with a weight training room, steam room, sauna, and salt bath. The inclusion of private residences, totaling over 600 condominiums, sets this hotel apart as a community-centric creation rather than just a transient stop for weekend visitors. A grand Las Vegas-style beach club is also part of the project, further enriching the guest experience.

Sustainability and Innovation at Its Core

Architecturally, the hotel will showcase a modern design approach, focusing on sustainability. UMusic has emphasized eco-friendly initiatives, positioning this development as the first large project expected to meet the city’s 100% water reuse goal. Furthermore, the hotel will incorporate native landscape restoration practices alongside an energy-efficient microgrid.

Supporting Austin’s Artistic Community

Recently, White Rocks established a pioneering permanent endowment, a funding model aimed at bolstering Austin’s performing arts community. Alongside this, they announced the White Rocks Collab, an artist development and performance venue set to become a lasting downtown hub. The Collab will focus on providing artists with crucial creative and career development opportunities, coupled with a dedicated space for live performances.

A Vision for Cultural Celebration

“Our vision is to create places where culture is made, shared, and celebrated. Launching UMusic Hotel & Private Residences Austin through storytelling rather than convention is a natural extension of that philosophy,” stated Jordi Solé, President of UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle. “This property combines performance, wellness, nature, and community into a single living ecosystem, reflecting Austin’s creative spirit on a global stage.”