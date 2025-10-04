Alexis Bellino Ties the Knot with John Janssen

In a celebration filled with love and joy, Alexis Bellino has tied the knot with John Janssen, cementing their bond in a picturesque Laguna Beach ceremony. The former star of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” delighted fans and followers with the announcement of her marriage, marking a new chapter nearly two years after the couple began their romantic journey. The wedding not only celebrates their union but also adds a new layer to Alexis Bellino’s life story, drawing attention from both fans and media alike.

Alexis Bellino’s Joyous Announcement

On October 3rd, Alexis Bellino embraced her new role as a wife once again. The joyous occasion was marked by heartfelt expressions and stunning images shared on her Instagram. “My husband. My forever,” she stated, conveying her happiness and gratitude for this new beginning with John Janssen. At 48, Alexis is not only celebrating her own joy but also that of her family, with whom she shares a deep bond nurtured over the years.

A Family Affair

Alexis, who shares three children—James, 19, and twins Miles and Mackenna, 17—with her ex-husband Jim Bellino, didn’t just welcome a new husband into her life; she embraced a new family dynamic. The wedding, steeped in love, resonated with the warmth of family as she expressed appreciation for the happiness John brings into their lives. Her Instagram post resonated with excitement, echoing her enthusiasm: “I’m married!!!!!!! I love you Johnny! I’m Mrs. Janssen!!!”

A Star-Studded Celebration

The Laguna Beach wedding saw familiar faces from the “Real Housewives of Orange County” universe. Friends and former cast members such as Tamra Judge, Jo De La Rosa, and Heather Amin attended, enhancing the event with celebrations from the reality show’s circle. Alexis Bellino truly embraced her moment, dazzling in three different outfits, including a unique bejeweled gown that added a gorgeous twist to tradition.

As Alexis Bellino and John Janssen embark on this new adventure together, their story continues to capture the hearts of many. This vibrant new chapter not only holds promise for the couple but also for those who follow their journey, watching love unfold in inspiring, beautiful ways.