Alex Van Halen Receives Knighthood in Stunning Dutch Ceremony

In a momentous ceremony in Nijmegen, legendary drummer Alex Van Halen has been honored with membership in the Order of the Netherlands Lion, the country’s highest civilian accolade. The recognition not only celebrates his remarkable contributions to music but also underscores the dignity that accompanies such institutions, as Van Halen himself articulated during the event.

A Humble Acknowledgment

Reflecting on the importance of the honor, Van Halen remarked, “I think institutions like this are important in people’s lives because it adds a dignity and a gravity to what we do. Whether it’s actually deserved or not, that’s another question. But we can live up to it. That’s the whole thing, is you gotta have something to live up to.”

Celebrating a Legacy

Photos shared by the city of Nijmegen celebrated his distinguished career and the bold sound that has inspired generations of musicians. Van Halen was also honored to sign Nijmegen’s Book of the City, a prestigious register that includes notable figures such as Bruce Springsteen and King Willem-Alexander.

A Journey Through Time