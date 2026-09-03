Alex Van Halen Receives Knighthood in Stunning Dutch Ceremony

In a momentous ceremony in Nijmegen, legendary drummer Alex Van Halen has been honored with membership in the Order of the Netherlands Lion, the country’s highest civilian accolade. The recognition not only celebrates his remarkable contributions to music but also underscores the dignity that accompanies such institutions, as Van Halen himself articulated during the event.
A Humble Acknowledgment
Reflecting on the importance of the honor, Van Halen remarked, “I think institutions like this are important in people’s lives because it adds a dignity and a gravity to what we do. Whether it’s actually deserved or not, that’s another question. But we can live up to it. That’s the whole thing, is you gotta have something to live up to.”
Celebrating a Legacy
Photos shared by the city of Nijmegen celebrated his distinguished career and the bold sound that has inspired generations of musicians. Van Halen was also honored to sign Nijmegen’s Book of the City, a prestigious register that includes notable figures such as Bruce Springsteen and King Willem-Alexander.
A Journey Through Time
In October 2024, Van Halen released his memoir, Brothers, which chronicles his lifelong journey with his brother Eddie, from their childhood to the end of the original Van Halen lineup in 1984. “I was with him from day one,” Van Halen writes. “We shared the experience of coming to this country and figuring out how to fit in. We shared a record player, an 800 square foot house, a mom and dad, and a work ethic. Later, we shared the back of a tour bus, alcoholism, the experience of becoming successful, of becoming fathers and uncles, and of spending more hours in the studio than I’ve spent doing anything else in this life. We shared a depth of understanding that most people can only hope to achieve in a lifetime.”