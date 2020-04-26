Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her knockout bikini body

Alessandra Ambrosio flaunted her knockout swimsuit body in a barely-there red swimsuit for Instagram on Saturday.

The 39-year-old previous Victoria’s Secret Angel can be seen romping by the swimming pool and indulging in the sunlight in her most recent album.

Letting her lavish hair drop free, the Brazilian bombshell adorned the sunny appearance with a vibrant print skirt.

She occasionally tied up the wrap around her waist, and at various other times, tossed it fashionably over her shoulders.

Ale, as she is known affectionately to her followers, included a touch of dazzle with many armbands and a locket.

While relaxing in the Los Angeles warmth, she maintained herself cool down by drinking a cold drink that she garnished with a cucumber piece.

‘Sunshine, sunlight reggae, allow the excellent feelings get a whole lot more powerful!’ she created in her subtitle, including: ‘#weekendvibes #stayhome.’

Ale is presently in a relationship with the Italian Nicolo Oddi, that started the style brand name Alanui with his sibling Carlotta.

In 2018, Alessandra broke her decade-long engagement to RE/DONE creator Jaime Mazur, with whom she shares two kids – Anja, 11, and Noah, 7.

Anja, Noah, and Nicolo were all with Alessandra when she celebrated her 39th birthday throughout house lockdown previously this month.

Alessandra increased to worldwide popularity as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, revealing that she was surrendering the title at the end of 2017.

She has worked together with her sibling Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria to introduce a brand-new swimsuit line called Gal Floripa, which debuted last March…

The brand name takes its title from a label for Florianopolis, the Brazilian city where Alessandra brought to life both of her kids.