Akshaye Khanna’s Dance Scene Shock: Oxygen Levels Plummet

The recent buzz surrounding the film Dhurandhar has captivated audiences, particularly due to its viral dance scenes and engaging performances. One notable revelation has come to light regarding Akshaye Khanna’s health during the filming of a pivotal dance sequence. According to choreographer Vijay Ganguly, REVEALED: Akshaye Khanna’s oxygen level dropped while performing the viral dance scene in Dhurandhar; Vijay Ganguly reveals, “He carried an oxygen cylinder; after every shot, he would put the oxygen mask on” showcases the actor’s incredible dedication and resilience in the face of physical challenges.

The Viral Dance Scene

Dhurandhar has gained immense popularity, especially after the release of the catchy song ‘FA9LA’ on December 5. Featuring Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dacait, the song has sparked a trend across social media platforms, with users sharing various videos and Reels. During an interview with Mid-Day, choreographer Vijay Ganguly shed light on the creative process behind this viral dance scene. He noted that Khanna’s initial plan was a simple entrance, but he unexpectedly chose to showcase his dance skills, turning the moment into an impromptu performance.

Challenges of High Altitude

Director Aditya Dhar has masterfully recreated the landscape of Balochistan, Pakistan, in the breathtaking union territory of Ladakh. However, the filming location presented its own set of challenges, particularly the risk of high-altitude sickness. Tragically, Akshaye Khanna experienced a drop in his oxygen level while filming this high-energy dance sequence. As a result, he had to rely on an oxygen cylinder to ensure his safety during the rigorous shooting schedule.

A True Professional

Vijay Ganguly detailed the extent of Khanna’s commitment, stating, “Akshaye would carry a small oxygen cylinder with him. When we were shooting this song, his oxygen level had dropped. So, after every shot, he would put the oxygen mask on.” Despite the health challenges, Khanna completed the sequence with unwavering determination and later returned home after filming. This revelation highlights not only the challenges faced by the actor but also his remarkable dedication to his craft.

Insights from the Choreographer

In his conversation with Mid-Day, Vijay Ganguly reflected on his previous collaboration with Akshaye Khanna in the film Chhaava (2025). He mentioned that while Khanna did not have any dancing scenes in that project, his immersive approach to character development left a lasting impression. “When he is on set, there is not much interaction outside of work. He is completely immersed in his character, thinking and trying to see what more he can do to enhance his scene,” Ganguly shared. This statement underscores Khanna’s serious commitment to his roles, contributing to both his legendary status and the engaging storytelling seen in Dhurandhar.

The incredible journey of crafting the dance scene in Dhurandhar, coupled with Akshaye Khanna’s resilience, adds yet another layer to the film’s captivating narrative. As more information becomes available, fans are eager to witness the dedication that went into creating this viral moment, further solidifying its place in Bollywood’s ever-evolving cinematic landscape.