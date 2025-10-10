A$AP Rocky Opens Up About Daughter Rocki with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky, renowned for his unique musical style, is embracing fatherhood in an especially heartwarming way. The rapper recently opened up about his life as a “girl dad” to his and Rihanna‘s daughter, Rocki Irish. As A$AP Rocky navigates this new chapter, he shares insights and experiences that highlight the joy and significance of welcoming Rocki into his world.

Embracing Fatherhood with Rocki Irish

A$AP Rocky is reveling in his role as a father to his daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, who was born on September 13. In a conversation with Complex published on October 9, the artist shared his enthusiasm for fatherhood. “My daughter. That’s my favorite thing I created this year,” he said proudly, acknowledging the profound impact Rocki has had on his life.

A Unique Bond

A$AP Rocky, who also shares sons RZA and Riot with Rihanna, has a distinct bond with Rocki. Notably, her name is a tribute to her father, Rakim Mayers, known affectionately as Rocky. This personal connection underscores the deep affection and pride A$AP feels as a father, as he eagerly welcomes the experiences and responsibilities that come with raising a daughter.

A Family Announcement

Both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who are 37, joyfully announced Rocki’s arrival on Instagram on September 24. The post featured an endearing photo of Rihanna with Rocki, dressed adorably in a pink onesie and matching socks. This sweet introduction to the world was a touching moment for their fans, celebrating the couple’s growing family.

The journey of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna as parents to Rocki Irish is marked by profound love and connection, enhancing their shared bond and showcasing the joy that this new addition brings to their lives.