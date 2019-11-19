7 Routines We Were Wrong to Believe They Work

Whether we learned them from our parents or heard about them on TV, we develop some daily habits that we think are good for us and improve our lives.

Some of them are not actually true. Read the article to find out some myths can change your routine.

Multivitamin Intake

In large quantities, the body just eliminates them through urine and don’t improve your health in any way. Also, US scientists concluded that taking multivitamin tablets might have a negative effect on your health.

Anti-Bacterial Hand Gel

It is important that the gel you use contains at least 60% alcohol, so it destroys bacteria and germs. Most cleaning gels you buy contain other chemical substances that have no effect on cryptosporidia or Norovirus, which are harmful microorganism. If you come in contact with pesticides, just wash your hands properly, the hand gel will not help.

Monosodium Glutamate

It is harmful only if you eat large quantities of foods that contain this substance. It has been shown that 3 g of monosodium glutamate will give you headaches and nausea, but you will not find this amount in your regular food.

Detox Diets

They are very popular nowadays, celebrities promote them so people try them extensively. Consult your doctor before starting a detox diet, because it might be harmful if your kidneys or liver are not functioning properly and will not be able to get rid of the toxins.

Eating Organic Products

It has become a trend to consume only bio certified foods, as they are pesticide-free and hormone-free. This might be, in most cases, a marketing scheme to increase sales, as bio foods are sometimes 10 times more expensive than regular products.

Microwaves

It is just a myth that heating in the microwave destroys nutritional substance in your food. In fact, reheating in the oven has the same effect. Microwave is faster, so it might actually preserve some important nutrients like vitamin C.

Low-fat Products

If you cut calories by avoiding fatty products, you will only deprive your body of the amount of fat it needs to produce energy. If you eliminate fat completely, you will feel tired and hungry all the time, so you might go for sugary products and gain more weight…