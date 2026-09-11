7 Powerful TV Shows Remembering 9/11 and How to Watch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This September marks the 25th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, serving as a poignant reminder of one of the darkest days in American history. In observance of this significant anniversary, major television networks have rolled out a host of special programming to honor and remember the lives lost and the impact of those events. Among the highlights are ABC’s 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live From Lower Manhattan and 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later, the History Channel’s 102 Minutes Inside the Towers, CBS’ Daughters of 9/11, and an extensive lineup on Fox News.

9/11 TV Specials & Where to Stream Them Online

If you’re looking to partake in the national remembrance, here are some of the key programs airing in the lead-up and on the anniversary itself, along with information on how to stream them.

9/11 Tribute in Light: Live From Lower Manhattan

At 8 p.m. ET, ABC will broadcast live from the iconic “Tribute in Light” installation at Ground Zero, a tradition since 2002 that symbolizes hope and remembrance on each September 11. This marks the first synchronized national live broadcast centered around this touching annual display.

Stream 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live From Lower Manhattan live on DirecTV or Fubo.

9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later

ABC has also produced a special titled 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later, which aired on September 1 and will encore on September 11. Hosted by Michael Strahan, this two-hour documentary illustrates how various aspects of American culture, from sports to music, have played a role in the healing process following the attacks.

Stream the encore of 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later with DirecTV or Fubo, or watch on demand via Disney+ or Hulu.

102 Minutes Inside the Towers

On September 11, the History Channel unveils a new documentary titled 102 Minutes Inside the Towers. This film delves into the events that unfolded inside the Twin Towers during the crucial 102 minutes between the two plane impacts.

Stream 102 Minutes Inside the Towers with DirecTV or Fubo.

When America Took the Field

In a reflection of America’s resilience through sports, the MLB Network aired When America Took the Field, examining how baseball helped unite and heal the nation post-9/11. This program originally aired on September 10 and will be available again from September 11 through September 13.

Stream When America Took the Field with DirecTV or Fubo.

Daughters of 9/11

CBS presents Daughters of 9/11, which focuses on the personal stories of Elizabeth Miller and Jessica Trant, two women who lost their fathers in the attacks and formed a lasting friendship as they sought justice. This special is set to air on September 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

Stream Daughters of 9/11 with DirecTV or Fubo.

Various Fox Programming

Fox News will broadcast commemorative programming throughout September 11, including special coverage on shows such as FOX & Friends, America’s Newsroom, America Reports, and The Will Cain Show. Additionally, Fox Nation and the Fox Business Network will feature related coverage honoring the anniversary.

Stream Fox News 9/11 coverage with DirecTV or Fubo.

9/11 Reunited