4K and Blu-ray Disc Discounts You Can't Afford to Miss

As physical media makes a remarkable comeback, fans of Blu-rays and DVDs have plenty of enticing options to choose from this October. With Netflix prices soaring and beloved films disappearing from streaming platforms, now is a perfect time to snag those cinematic gems you’ve always wanted to own. This month, both Amazon and Barnes & Noble are rolling out impressive discounts, giving movie enthusiasts the chance to bolster their collections.
Best Amazon Blu-ray Deals
During the final hours of Amazon’s October Prime Day event, shoppers can take advantage of steep savings on a selection of 4K Blu-rays and box sets. Here’s a look at some standout deals that won’t last long.
Bond 5-Film Collection [Daniel Craig]
Revisit Craig’s iconic run as Bond in this comprehensive collection.
John Wick: 4-Film Collection
Keanu Reeves’ action-packed saga is not to be missed, especially at a discount.
Tenet [4K UHD + Blu-ray]
Like a puzzle that requires multiple views, Tenet is begging for your attention.
Hamnet [Blu-ray]
Dive into the emotional depths of Hamnet with this affordable Blu-ray.
Best Barnes & Noble Blu-ray Deals
For those looking for something a bit more chilling, Barnes & Noble is also offering a fantastic 40% off deal on horror movies. If you’re a fan of the genre, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.
The Thing – 4K Blu-ray
Escape into the terrifying world of John Carpenter’s classic.
Sinners Blu-ray
Experience the stunning visuals and sound of Sinners on 4K or Blu-ray.
The Exorcist [4K Blu-ray]
One of the greatest horror films of all time, now available in stunning 4K.
The Substance Blu-ray
Relive the haunting experience of The Substance on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD.