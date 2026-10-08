4K and Blu-ray Disc Discounts You Can't Afford to Miss

As physical media makes a remarkable comeback, fans of Blu-rays and DVDs have plenty of enticing options to choose from this October. With Netflix prices soaring and beloved films disappearing from streaming platforms, now is a perfect time to snag those cinematic gems you’ve always wanted to own. This month, both Amazon and Barnes & Noble are rolling out impressive discounts, giving movie enthusiasts the chance to bolster their collections.

Best Amazon Blu-ray Deals



During the final hours of Amazon’s October Prime Day event, shoppers can take advantage of steep savings on a selection of 4K Blu-rays and box sets. Here’s a look at some standout deals that won’t last long. Revisit Craig’s iconic run as Bond in this comprehensive collection. Keanu Reeves’ action-packed saga is not to be missed, especially at a discount. Like a puzzle that requires multiple views, Tenet is begging for your attention. Dive into the emotional depths of Hamnet with this affordable Blu-ray.

Best Barnes & Noble Blu-ray Deals

