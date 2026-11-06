Kourtney Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Travis Barker Split

The latest rumors surrounding Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been swiftly debunked by the reality star herself. Amid speculation of a potential breakup, Kardashian has taken to her Hulu series to address “fabricated stories” about her marriage, reinforcing that everything is well between her and her husband.

Setting the Record Straight

During the November 5 episode of her show, Kourtney responded to her publicist’s concerns about reports claiming that she and Travis no longer live together. “She is like, ‘The magazine is saying that you and Travis don’t live together anymore, and you are splitting up,'” Kourtney explained. In her typical straightforward fashion, she confidently replied, “Tell them to print it. Just see what happens. They know it is not true.”

Bizarre Origins of the Rumors

According to Kourtney, the unfounded breakup rumor can be traced back to a “dumb” TikTok video, dismissing the claims as absurd. “And people believe it!” she lamented on her show, expressing disbelief at how quickly misinformation can spread in today’s digital age.

A Growing Family

Far from being separated, Kourtney and Travis, who share a 3-year-old son named Rocky Barker, are currently focused on expanding their home to accommodate their growing family. They are working on renovations that will provide ample space for their children, including Kourtney’s kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick—Mason, 16; Penelope, 14; and Reign, 11—as well as Travis’s children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler: Atiana, 27; Landon, 23; and Alabama, 20.