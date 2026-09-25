2026 Abbey Road Photography Awards Crown Exceptional Talent

The fifth annual Abbey Road Music Photography Awards took place last night in London, showcasing the remarkable talent within the world of music photography. The ceremony recognized the best in the field and announced the winners for 2026, with a diverse range of categories celebrating various aspects of music photography.

2026 Winners Announced

Joshua Halling claimed the prestigious Music Moment of the Year award for his captivating photograph of Oasis fans, captured during the band’s performance in Buenos Aires in 2025. The Behind the Scenes category was won by Gabrielle Ravet, while Tom Pallant took home the award for Live Music. Other notable winners include Frances Carter in Portrait, AF Cortés in Underground Scenes, and Giulia Spadafora for Festivals. Dara Petrova was honored as Emerging Photographer of the Year for her striking image of a techno rave titled Laboratorium in Ukraine. Joshua Halling’s winning shot for Music Moment of the Year



Other Notable Awards

The Judges’ Choice category was awarded to Angus Jenner for his remarkable image of Oasis, taken during the opening night of their reunion tour. Wayne Large received the 50 Years of Punk award for his historic photograph of punk band members taken in Castle Gardens Park, Leicester in 1979.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Japanese photographer Masayoshi Sukita, renowned for his extensive 44-year collaboration with David Bowie, including the iconic cover image for Bowie’s 1977 album Heroes. The award was accepted on Sukita’s behalf by Nile Rodgers.

Roberta Bayley, an influential American photographer recognized for her documentation of the early punk rock scene, was honored with the ICON award. Her captivating work featured artists such as Iggy Pop, the Ramones, and Debbie Harry, among others. The award was accepted on her behalf by Platon.

A Night of Celebration

The awards ceremony was hosted by Lauren Laverne and featured live performances by Kuleeangee and Tom A. Smith, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the event. Dara Petrova’s winning photograph for Emerging Photographer of the Year.





Sally Davies, the managing director of Abbey Road Studios, expressed her enthusiasm about the event, stating, “Last night’s Abbey Road Music Photography Awards was a wonderful celebration of the extraordinary talent, creativity, and craft of music photography. The standard of work was exceptional, and it was inspiring to see such a rich mix of perspectives and voices from photographers across the globe.”

Growing Recognition

The Abbey Road Music Photography Awards, initiated in 2022, have seen significant growth, with over 24,500 submissions from 40 countries in 2026—25 percent more than the previous year. Notably, Sacha Lecca from Rolling Stone was nominated in the Judges Choice category for his shots of FKA twigs during her Ladyland Festival performance. Lecca serves as the Chief Shortlister and Global Ambassador for the contest. Angus Jenner’s winning photograph of Oasis in the Judges’ Choice category.

