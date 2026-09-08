2026 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards Finalists Revealed

The highly anticipated finalists for the 2026 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards have been unveiled this month. This annual event, which celebrates the art of music photography, has seen a remarkable surge in participation, receiving over 24,500 entries from 40 countries, marking a 25% increase from the previous year.

Japanese photographer Masayoshi Sukita is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony. The judging panel will feature notable figures in the music industry, including RAYE and Nile Rodgers, who will evaluate the diverse range of submissions.

The awards ceremony will take place at the iconic Abbey Road Studios on September 24, 2026. Among the finalists are striking images capturing artists like Oasis, Charli XCX, and Florence + the Machine. Notably, Rolling Stone‘s own Sacha Lecca is nominated in the Judges Choice category for his captivating shots of FKA twigs during her performance at the Ladyland Festival.

Portrait



Frances Carter – Billie Marten

Jamie-Lee Culver – Aynjel

Wanda Martin – Billy Idol

Daniel Rojas – The OGM – Ho99o9

Manuel Vazquez – Warren Ellis

Festivals – Supported by DHL (Headline Partner)



Viktória Erdős – Palaye Royale

Danny North – Download Festival, Humans of Download

Giulia Spadafora – Glastonbury Festival – Audience

Ian Zandi – The Killing Floors

Jake Zaoutis – Hey, Nothing

Music Moment of the Year – Supported by Outernet London



Harriet T K Bols – Oasis

Jenn Devereaux – Kendrick Lamar

Joshua Halling – Oasis

Jessie Morgan – Lambrini Girls

Jack Oliver – Charli XCX Lambrini Girls by Jessie Morgan

Jessie Morgan



Emerging Photographer of the Year – Supported by Adidas



Frances Carter – Gin Wigmore

Bryce Glenn – Sombr

Natalia Peralta – Nicholas y los fumadores

Dara Petrova – Techno rave Laboratorium

Isaac Wheatley – Mikael

Behind the Scenes (BTS) – Supported by Abbey Road



Olly Bromidge – Matt Molotov

Sophie Buckley – Black Honey

Lewis Evans – Geese

Caity Krone – Kevin Parker / Tame Impala

Gabrielle Ravet – My Chemical Romance fans

Underground Scenes



AF Cortes – Audience at Kartel Show

Andrea Gonar – Ruido en casa

Geoffrey Nicholson – Spunk

Suzanne Phoenix – Private Function at Gold Street

James Streiker – Rosanna

Live Music – Supported by Hydro Flask



Charlie Barclay Harris – Fontaines D.C.

Rhys Bennett – Battlesnake

Lewis Evans – Oasis

Tom Pallant – Yungblud

Rico Suhr – Dr.VENUS

Guest Category: 50 Years of Punk



Joe Hughes – Sonic Youth

Wayne Large – Members of various punk bands

Keith Marlowe – The Black Halos

Gerard McNamara – Bauhaus, Peter Murphy

Jamie Wdziekonski – Amyl and the Sniffers

Invited Categories (nominated and chosen by the judging panel):



Judges Choice



Matt Auger – Substandards

Carlos Avendano – Lisa Alvarado

Scarlett Carlos Clarke – Self Esteem

Autumn de Wilde – Florence + The Machine

Angus Jenner – Oasis

Sacha Lecca – FKA twigs

Tom Pallant – Yungblud

ICON



Roberta Bayley

Head judge Rankin remarked, “2026 feels like the strongest year yet for the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards. The quality of the work entered was genuinely exceptional – not just technically brilliant, but full of energy, emotion, and a real point of view. Judging was incredibly tough. Getting down to just five finalists in each category meant leaving out so many images that deserved to be recognized, which speaks volumes about the standard this year. Music photography is in a really exciting place right now, and these awards are a brilliant snapshot of that.”

Abbey Road Managing Director Sally Davies added, “It’s been wonderful to see how warmly the music photography community has embraced the MPAs, and to watch that community grow year after year. The extraordinary response reminds us just how much brilliant talent there is behind the lens, and how important it is to create opportunities for that work to be seen and celebrated. From the awards themselves to our first Music Photography Festival in New York, we’re incredibly proud to be bringing people together around this unique art form and to see the MPAs becoming a genuinely global celebration of music photography.”