Zohran Mamdani Champions LGBTQ+ Rights at Lucy Dacus Event

In an unexpected yet inspiring move, New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani took the stage at the All Things Go festival in 2025, held this year at the iconic Forest Hills Stadium. Highlighting the importance of community and inclusivity, Mamdani passionately advocated for the rights of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers alongside renowned performer Lucy Dacus. This appearance underscored the event’s focus on supporting diverse artists, drawing attention to Mamdani’s commitment to fostering an inclusive cityscape.

Zohran Mamdani’s Surprise Appearance

Zohran Mamdani made headlines with his unexpected visit to the All Things Go festival, an event dedicated to spotlighting women and LGBTQ+ artists. His presence onstage with Lucy Dacus was a powerful reminder of his dedication to creating a better future for all New Yorkers. As they sat together, Mamdani shared his vision of a vibrant, inclusive city.

“I feel such love and joy in the crowd this evening, and this is what our city should feel like,” he expressed, stressing the need for New York to be a place where trans and queer individuals are celebrated and supported. He spoke of a city accessible to everyone—from artists to night shift workers—and emphasized that this dream is attainable if people are willing to fight for it.

Promoting Civic Engagement

In addition to advocating for inclusivity, Mamdani encouraged festival-goers to engage in civic activities. He urged those not yet registered to vote to take action, promoting HeadCount, a festival partner, dedicated to increasing voter participation. His call to action was met with enthusiastic cheers, signaling a strong sense of community empowerment.

Lucy Dacus and Festival Highlights

Lucy Dacus’ performance was another festival highlight, offering a touching cover of Sufjan Stevens’ “Chicago.” The song, which inspired the festival’s name, resonated deeply with the audience. Festival promoter Stephen Vallimarescu had previously revealed to Forbes that they drew the festival’s name from Stevens’ lyrics, emphasizing the connection between music and community.

The event, running through the weekend, featured an impressive lineup including artists like Doechii, Clairo, and The Marías. Simultaneously, a sister event in D.C. featured other notable artists such as Kesha and Noah Kahan, echoing the themes of diversity and inclusivity in both locations.

Zohran Mamdani’s involvement left a lasting impact, reinforcing his commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and emphasizing the power of music and community in shaping a more inclusive society. As the festival continues to thrive, it remains a testament to the spirit of unity and celebration.