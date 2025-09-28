Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro Announce Their Engagement

In a romantic announcement that has captivated fans and followers, actress Zoey Deutch revealed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Jimmy Tatro. The joyful news of Zoey Deutch engaged to her beloved partner comes as a delightful surprise, marked by a fittingly picturesque proposal. The couple, who began their public relationship in 2021, shared intimate glimpses of their special moment with their enthusiastic audience.

A Secret Engagement Revealed

Zoey Deutch, known for her role in Set It Up, recently shared that she and Jimmy Tatro have been secretly engaged since June 2025. On September 28, Zoey posted heartwarming images on Instagram, capturing the momentous occasion. Her caption, “Three months engaged to the love of my life,” echoed the sentiment of profound happiness and love.

The beachside proposal, orchestrated by Jimmy, featured a romantic setup complete with a blanket, pillows, lanterns, and white florals. The moment he got down on one knee, presenting a stunning cushion-cut diamond on a gold band, was perfectly captured in a series of photos, including a charming selfie where Zoey proudly showcased her ring.

Overjoyed Reactions from Friends and Fans

The announcement of Zoey Deutch engaged to Jimmy Tatro sparked an outpouring of support and joy from their friends and fans alike. The couple, who first went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day in 2021, received heartfelt congratulations from numerous celebrities. Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart exclaimed, “Congratulations, beautiful angel!!” while Vanessa Hudgens expressed her happiness with, “Sooo happy for yooooou.”

Fellow celebrities such as Camila Morrone, Busy Philipps, Julianne Hough, and Maude Apatow also took to social media to share their joy and support for the happy couple, further amplifying the celebratory mood surrounding the news of Zoey Deutch engaged to her partner.

A Love Story Unfolds

The couple’s engagement is a testament to their enduring love story, which has been unfolding delightfully over the years. Their journey from going public on a romantic holiday to now being engaged speaks volumes of their deep connection and shared joy. As the news of Zoey Deutch engaged to Jimmy Tatro continues to spread, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this beloved couple.

As Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro embark on this exciting new chapter, their engagement serves as an inspiring story of love and commitment, delighting their audience and sprinkling some romance in the air.