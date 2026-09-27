Zhao Tao Stars in Jia Zhangke’s Unique Road Journey ‘Mamma Dunhuang’

Acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke is set to shift gears toward location scouting and production design for his upcoming road movie, “Mamma Dunhuang.” This new project will commence following the conclusion of the 10th Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival on September 30.

A Journey from Dunhuang to the Sea

As reported by Variety, “Mamma Dunhuang” follows the story of a woman embarking on a remarkable journey from Dunhuang, a historic city in western China that marked a significant traversal point on the ancient Silk Road, to the sea. Jia expressed his passion for western China, noting, “I go to Dunhuang quite often. Dunhuang was a vital transit hub on the ancient Silk Road; keep going west and you can arrive in Rome. Yet, it is so far from the ocean.” The film’s narrative encompasses a continental story that illustrates the woman’s drive from the west to the eastern coastline, culminating in a view of the sea.

A Reunited Film Team

Leading the cast is Zhao Tao, celebrated for her performance in “Shun Li and the Poet,” who will portray a woman reliant on artificial intelligence for guidance throughout her expedition. However, Jia clarifies his stance on technology in filmmaking: “I will not use AI in making ‘Mamma Dunhuang.’ It only plays a role in the story.”

Content and Community at the Pingyao Festival

This year marks the 10th edition of the Pingyao festival, which Jia founded. Reflecting on the festival’s evolution, he shared, “Although it’s only been a decade, the changes in the broader film ecosystem and the media landscape, as well as technological advancements, are drastic. Pingyao has remained nimble.” The festival aims to continue its adaptability amid the ongoing rapid evolution in cinema, maintaining a focus on new and unique titles instead of overwhelming audiences with a surplus of films. This year’s official programming features just 51 films, emphasizing quality and market engagement.

Commitment to Artistic Value

Jia emphasizes the festival’s mission to promote a sense of equality, freedom, and accessibility, fostering genuine interaction between filmmakers and audiences. “We put effort into bringing in films with great artistic value, and meanwhile cover as many countries and regions as possible,” he noted, prioritizing areas less familiar to Chinese viewers, such as northeastern Europe and South America.

Challenges and Opportunities

The festival’s online ticketing system saw over 70 million visits this year, underscoring its popularity. However, Jia acknowledges the limitations posed by Pingyao’s UNESCO World Heritage status, hindering capacity expansion. He mentioned ongoing discussions about developing an additional theater within the ancient city walls to accommodate more viewers.

AI as a Topic of Exploration

In line with technological advancements, the festival collaborated with visual artist Xu Bing for a project titled “AI-IF,” inviting audiences to create films using AI. While Jia insists that no AI was employed in this year’s official selections, he maintains an open perspective. “We’ve been prudent… but we maintain an open, observant, and inclusive stance toward AI,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of engaging with evolving technologies. Earlier this year, he even experimented with creating an AI-generated video.

Future Endeavors with Unknown Pleasures