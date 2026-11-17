Zendaya has established herself as a leading figure for Gen Z, but even she felt “incredibly nervous” while taking on the role of Athena in Christopher Nolan‘s highly anticipated film, The Odyssey.

Overwhelming Emotions on Set

During a recent Q&A at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Zendaya opened up about her overwhelming experience while filming. “I felt overwhelmed, to say the least,” she shared. “It was interesting because I was on a night shoot, and I remember I came in and I was like, ‘This is like, a pinch-me moment’… I’m in front of these people who I’ve admired, but I’m just like, ‘I don’t want to mess this up.’”

Support from Tom Holland

Zendaya admitted that her nerves were heightened not only by her responsibilities but also by the talented cast and crew surrounding her. “I was incredibly nervous, which I guess is helpful for the scene, but there are so many other background actors as well who are performing their hearts out — so many — stunt performers who are performing and giving the most beautiful performances,” she explained.

Thankfully, she found solace in the presence of her husband and co-star Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope. “It helped that Tom came to set that day, and he was, like, in the corner like, ‘You got this, you’re doing good,’” Zendaya revealed.

Reassurance from Christopher Nolan

Ultimately, all of her concerns proved unwarranted, as Nolan praised Zendaya’s performance, stating she was “always perfect,” as reported by Fandango.

A Love Story on and off the Screen

Zendaya and Holland’s relationship has blossomed over the years; the couple tied the knot in early 2026, as confirmed by Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach. During the Actor Awards, Roach told Access Hollywood, “the wedding has already happened. You missed it.” Their engagement rumors began after Zendaya was seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.