William Paul Getty Acquires Lavish $20M Mansion in Dallas

William Paul Getty, heir to the Getty oil fortune and grandson of the iconic J. Paul Getty, has made headlines with the recent purchase of a lavish mansion in Dallas for nearly $20 million. This strategic move reflects his ambitions to expand his business interests in Texas.

New Dallas Acquisition

In June, Getty and his wife, Vanessa, acquired the opulent estate located in the upscale Highland Park neighborhood, as reported by deed records and confirmed by The Real Deal. This addition enhances the Getty family’s already remarkable real estate portfolio.

Deepening Texas Ties

A spokesperson for the Gettys revealed, “Mr. Getty is in the process of opening an office in Dallas. Billy and Vanessa have spent and plan to continue to spend a great deal of time there. Billy has been looking to further expand his portfolio and is excited about the business opportunities in Texas.” The timing of this acquisition comes as many ultra-wealthy Californians are relocating due to the anticipated billionaire tax, yet the couple maintains their West Coast roots with homes still in California.

Luxurious Features

The newly acquired mansion spans an impressive 11,400 square feet, situated on a half-acre lot and boasts seven bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. The Mediterranean-style property includes luxurious amenities like a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a media theater, and a game room, as well as a five-car garage and a pool complete with water features. Such lavish features reflect the burgeoning luxury market in Dallas, which has become a hotspot for affluent homebuyers.

Family Background and Ties

William “Billy” Getty is the son of Gordon Getty, making him a key figure within a wealthy lineage that dates back to J. Paul Getty, who founded Getty Oil in 1942—later acquired by Texaco in 1984. This storied background shapes the family’s prominence in the luxury real estate sector.

Previous Sales and Acquisitions

The Dallas mansion was sold by José Roberto Quiroz Mata and his wife, María Isabel Mata Torrallardona, both prominent figures on the board of Dallas-based Grupo Bimbo Bakeries, known for popular brands like Little Bites and Takis. Notably, Gordon Getty recently sold his famed “Temple of Wings” mansion in Berkeley, California, for $5 million, while heiress Aileen Getty made waves with her $14.1 million sale of a Malibu home in 2017 as she transitioned to New York City.

Personal Notoriety