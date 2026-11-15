Will Sam Hartman’s Bachelor Role Impact His Football Duties?

As the pioneer of reality dating shows, Trista Sutter stands out as the first Bachelorette who proved that romance could blossom from the confines of the mansion. Since her debut season in 2003, the format of the show has evolved significantly, with current seasons now spanning approximately 12 weeks. Trista reflects on her experience, noting, “Nowadays they shoot the show for, I believe, three months. So it’s like 12 weeks. My show was shot in six weeks. So Ryan and I met, got engaged, got married a year later, after knowing each other for six weeks. So that’s how it used to be.”

Enduring Love Through Challenges

Trista and her husband Ryan Sutter have become a remarkable success story of the franchise, navigating the complexities of married life together for an impressive 16 years. Based in Colorado, the couple is not just managing their relationship but also raising two children, son Maxwell, 14, and daughter Blakesley, 13. Like many families during the pandemic, they found themselves adjusting to new routines, including spending extended periods together at home.

Finding Time Amid Busy Lives

Trista candidly shared her challenges in carving out romantic time with Ryan, who works as a firefighter with early morning shifts. “It’s really hard for us to get a date night,” she admitted. “I think when the kids are working, we try to take advantage of that time as much as possible.” Despite the challenges, Trista remains optimistic, stating, “But yeah, we’re good. We’re 16 years and this too shall pass, as they say.”