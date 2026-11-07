Will ‘Backrooms’ Redefine Oscar Contenders for Production Design?

Variety‘s Awards Circuit section serves as the comprehensive hub for awards news throughout the year, offering insights and updates on major events like the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Tony Awards. These predictions, curated by Variety’s chief awards editor Clayton Davis, reflect the shifting dynamics of the competitive landscape rather than personal preferences for any specific nominee. With the world of entertainment being highly fluid, predictions are adjusted weekly every Thursday in response to buzz and emerging trends. ‘La Bola Negra’ Courtesy of Movistar Plus

‘La Bola Negra’ Courtesy of Movistar Plus



Best Production Design Predictions Commentary (Updated: Nov. 5, 2026)

The competition for Best Production Design this awards season is heating up, with Kane Parsons’ horror sensation “Backrooms” emerging as a bold contender. The film’s haunting atmosphere, crafted with Danny Vermette’s striking use of yellow-tinted wallpaper, has turned the creepypasta lore into A24’s largest hit to date. However, the film will face stiff competition from some significant contenders: Nathan Crowley’s imaginative recreation of ancient Mediterranean settings in “The Odyssey,” the claustrophobic design of the starship in “Project Hail Mary,” and the lush period aesthetics of “La Bola Negra.” Also, fans await the return of Patrice Vermette to Arrakis in “Dune: Part Three.”

While horror films have historically made a splash in this category, they often require iconic settings like a Gothic mansion or a haunted hotel to leave a lasting impression. This year, however, could be pivotal if the Academy voters wish to acknowledge something fresh and innovative over the more traditional costly designs.

For a full list of predictions across all categories, be sure to check out the predictions page.

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