Why Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Broke Up After Three Years Of Dating?

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick aren’t just on a break, and Page 6 is reporting now: They more than. A source informed the outlet that Disick and Richie that initially began dating in 2017 have separated. The source said the relationship “ran its course,” yet that other issues, including Disick’s “past injuries,” factored into the split. Disick checked out rehab previously this summer season to handle concerns associating with chemical abuse that the past injuries created. “Scott had gone back to his old means, and Sofia obtained fed up,” the source placed it.

The electrical outlet reports that Richie and Disick were quarantining individually, which Disick’s partnership with his ex-girlfriend and mom of his three youngsters Kourtney Kardashian placed stress on his and Richie’s romance. “Kourtney really did not make it easy for her, and you can only tolerate that kind of therapy for as long,” Web page Six’s source claimed.

E!, on the other hand, preserved yesterday that Disick and Richie were simply on a break. “Scott and Sofia are still in contact,” the electrical outlet’s source stated. “They are still hanging out a part in the meantime. Sofia intends to make certain Scott gets the help he requires before they can be in a healthy and balanced connection, but they aren’t totally calling it gives up just yet.”

Neither Disick nor Richie have publicly talked about their connection or its present condition. Records did surface earlier this May that Richie might already be dating someone else when she was photographed with a various man whose residence she was staying in.

E! explained Richie’s firm these days as merely good friends. “He [Disick] hasn’t intended to leave your house because his rehab leaves, so Sofia will go and hang with buddies by herself to flee and allow Scott have space,” a source explained on May 20. “Scott has been in a very vulnerable place this last month, and occasionally it is best for their relationship if they have room and do their own thing. It’s been hard on Sofia to see Scott in a prone state, but she is still waiting for him.”