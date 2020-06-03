Why Is John Legend No Longer Friends with Kanye West? The Reason Is Incredible!

John Legend has revealed that he and Kanye West are no more friends.

The songs singer, 41, and rapper, 42, used to be best friends – with John even performing at Kanye’s lavish Florence wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

Now, years later on, both – who collaborated on a variety of hits- have drifted apart.

John’s university roomie was Kanye’s cousin, and that is how the hitmakers connected then.

Both were pals who spent holidays together, and their better halves – Kim and Chrissy Teigan – hung out also, but John as soon as confessed he and Kanye were “never the closest of friends.”

John and Kanye’s connection appeared to nosedive in April 2018 when Kanye triggered a stir by sharing personal messages between himself and John on Twitter.

One tweet included a screenshot of a message from John that checked out: “Hey, it’s J.L. I hope you’ll reassess alining [sic] on your own with Trump. You’re way too effective and significant to back that he is and what he stands for. As you understand, what you claim implies something to your fans. They are loyal to you and value your point of view.

Many individuals that love you feel so betrayed today because they know the damage that Trump’s plans cause, specifically to individuals of color. Do not allow this to belong to your legacy. You’re the greatest musician of our generation.”

At times Kanye was extremely public in his assistance for the American head of state Donald Trump.

“I love you, John, and I appreciate your ideas,” reacted the rapper. “You are raising my followers, or my heritage is a technique based on fear used to adjust my free thought.”

Kanye, later on, described why he had been driven to share their private messages on social media.

“I tweeted the John message to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their point of view. I value everybody’s viewpoint, but I stand my ground. If you feel something, don’t let peer stress control you.”

After West’s pro-Trump tweets, Teigen connected to Kim using Twitter and entered, “Are we still doing supper Friday or no? lol.”

Days later, it was then shared on social media that Kanye’s mother-in-law threw a shock baby shower for Chrissy – where John and Kanye were both together.

Reacting to the breach of privacy, John, after that, talked to Vanity Fair and shared on his fight with Kanye. He said: “I think what was always challenging regarding it was Kanye has never been political.

“I do not believe he knows one way or another what policies of Trump’s he likes. He just types of welcomed Trump’s blow-it-all-up spirit and the energy of himself being countercultural in supporting him.”

Showing he still values the Gold Digger star, John added: “I’m not trying to reject Kanye since I still like him and enjoy everything we’ve done together creatively, however, we were never the closest of friends.”

Following the magazine of the write-up, John then required to Twitter to clear up some factors.

” I get why individuals intend to make this a thing. However, I was discussing to the press reporter how I have seen individuals I like reacting to the deaths of their mothers,” Legend wrote of his comments in the magazine.

In his tweets, Legend described that he was “believing especially of my very own mom, Chrissy’s mama, and others.” As he claimed he described in the short article, he had not been trying to abandon Ye now that they would disagree openly and privately concerning national politics.

In 2019, during a chat with The New York Times Magazine, John once again touched on his clashing suggestions with Kanye on politics.

John informed: “I have given my evaluation of why Kanye believes the method he does regarding Trump: He sees himself in him.”

He clarified why Kanye backed Trump so hard, as he included: “Yes, with the conversations we have had. He sees that underdog mindset; he sees the easy advertising and marketing message, and he’s delighted by it. There’s a lot they share, attitude-wise. Kanye has freely stated he wants to run for president.”

Currently, years after the dispute began, John has clarified that he and Kanye have grown apart. Still, he does not condemn the completion of their relationship on their opposing national politics.

During an interview with The Times this week, John was asked if the reason their connection soured was down to Kanye’s outright assistance of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I don’t think we’re fewer friends as a result of the Trump point,” John claimed. “I just assume we’re making our very own point. He’s up in Wyoming [where Kanye acquired a $14 million cattle ranch] I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got expanding family members. I no longer have a formal company partnership with him as a musician, so I assume it’s simply part of the all-natural cycle of life,” he clarified.

He claimed that he and Kanye never spoke with each other about politics…

“It was never a part of our communication. Our interaction was often regarding creative thinking and songs,” claimed John, that joined Kanye’s GOOD Songs tag back in 2004.