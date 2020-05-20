Where Are Michael Jordan’s Houses?

The docudrama series The Last Dance might concentrate on Michael Jordan’s time in Chicago, yet today, he calls house Jupiter, Florida. (Hi, Tyler Cameron!) Jordan is presently staying in a sunshine-filled house with his partner, since 2013, Yvette Prieto, and their young twin girls, Victoria and Ysabel Jordan.

Jordan’s residence is on 3 acres of land in the exclusive area of The Bear’s Club, made by the well-known golf player Jack Nicklaus. According to Echo Fine Properties, Jordan supposedly paid $4.8 million for the land and $7.6 million for building, so it’s possibly all personalized (like his previous digs in Chicago). The 28,000 square-foot residence consists of 11-bed rooms, a two-story guardhouse, a full-size basketball court, and a cigar-friendly media area, because, duh.

While his house in Florida is next-level, Jordan additionally possesses two various other homes in the nation, one in North Carolina and one in Chicago. As the proprietor of the Charlotte Hornets basketball group, he has, usually, a $2.8 million lakefront manor in Cornelius, North Carolina. Located simply beyond Charlotte, the 12,310-square-foot house attributes six bedrooms and eight restrooms, according to Fox Sports.

When he acquired the house in 2013, Jordan’s Chicago manor had gotten on the marketplace for around a year—and stays on the market today. The 56,000-square-foot home lies in a suburban area beyond Chicago called Highland Park. According to Distractify, your house has nine bedrooms, five complete restrooms, four half-bathrooms, and the timeless staple: a basketball court. Have I discussed the gate to enter the manor has a massive “23” on it?

And it can all be your own for a trendy $14.8 million! So uh, pocket adjustment, I think?…