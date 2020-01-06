Weight loss pills pros and cons

Weight loss pills represent one of the methods to fight against obesity. But are they really such good options? Or not? In this article, we present you pros and cons to help you find out if they are something worth trying or if it is better to stay away from the and give a chance to other alternatives to lose weight.

Weight loss pills have always been a controversial subject and it can be a challenge if you want to try and change your way of life by adopting something different. You must be very good informed about all the positive and negative aspects of the weight loss pills you want to try. Remember that they must be approved by the clinical studies and medical researches, otherwise you will not know how safe they really are and you also need to take them while you are being supervised by your doctor, who can keep the situation under control. It is highly important to choose the weight loss pills under the guidance of your doctor.

Pros weight loss pills

1. There are certain weight loss pills which have been approved by the Federal Drug Administration, so they are safe to use.

2. It is better to choose some natural weight loss pills, because they have fewer side effects to trouble you, they are efficient if they correspond to your type of body and metabolism.

3. They help you if you have hunger pangs, because they give you the sensation of fullness, which can represent an improvement for the people with eating disorders.

4. Some weight loss pills block the fat from the food you eat so you can assimilate only the good things that your body needs, stopping the absorption of the fats in your system; studies show that certain pills can trigger or support the weight loss without serious health risks, and even if the weight loss does not happen by miracle, it can be noticed, so you will be satisfied by the results.

5. Some of the weight loss pills can improve your health. They make you lose 5 – 10 % of your body weight which can lower your blood pressure, the blood sugar level, the cholesterol level and increase the sensibility to insulin, which decreases the chances to develop diabetes.

6. The weight loss pills give you energy and some of them are really efficient in weight loss if they are associated with a healthy diet and physical exercises. However, they are not for people with just a little more pounds than normal, but for those with the body mass index bigger than 30.

Cons weight loss pills

1. Some of the weight loss pills can provoke excessive gas, oily spotting and digestive discomfort because they contain chemicals, which are very bad for the system.

2. You must not take them alone, under any circumstances, without a proper, healthy diet and physical exercise.

3. Some of them have a lot of caffeine and they can provoke diarrhoea or constipation, dry mouth, nausea, irregular heartbeats, headaches, sleeping disorders, nervousness, seizures, liver damage, temporary hyperactivity and even death if they are not taken according to the advises from the doctor or if they do not correspond with your body system.

4. It is not recommended to lose a lot of weight very fast, because it can be very dangerous; the long term effects are unknown and unpredictable; some of them might create addiction, so they are not created for long time use.

5. Some side effects of the weight loss pills may include symptoms like the sensation of euphoria and even paranoia.

6. Some of them can speed up the central nervous system, that is, the spinal cord and the brain, and may provoke certain damages.