Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026: Love, Health, and Money: What do the stars have in store for you this week? As the cosmos aligns, expect a delightful surprise in your relationships. Taurus will feel a surge of creative energy, while Scorpio may face some emotional challenges. This week, embrace the opportunities that arise in your personal and professional life. The universe is ready to guide you. Are you ready to listen?

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♈ Aries

This week, Aries, you may encounter unexpected opportunities in your career. The influence of Mercury encourages bold decisions. Be prepared for sudden changes that could lead to advancement. Tip: Keep your resume updated and be open to new roles that excite you.

Love

In love, your passionate nature shines brightly. If single, you may attract potential partners with your charm. Couples will find their bond deepening through shared experiences. Tip: Initiate a heartfelt conversation to strengthen your connection.

Health

Your energy levels are high, Aries, but remember to maintain balance. Pay attention to your diet and hydration. A small change can significantly impact your well-being. Tip: Incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your meals for a healthy boost.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♉ Taurus

Taurus, this week brings a creative surge that can lead to financial gains. The stars align in your favor for projects that require innovation. Take calculated risks. Tip: Collaborate with a colleague for fresh ideas and perspectives.

Love

In relationships, your affectionate side will shine. If you’re in a relationship, plan a surprise for your partner to rekindle the romance. Singles can expect exciting encounters. Tip: Be open to new connections; they might surprise you.

Health

Your physical health is robust, but don’t neglect your mental well-being. Engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Tip: Spend time in nature to recharge your energy and spirit.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♊ Gemini

This week, Gemini, expect a shift in your finances. The influence of Venus may present new opportunities for investments. Stay alert to avoid missing out. Tip: Research thoroughly before making any financial commitments.

Love

In love, communication is key. Open dialogues can resolve any misunderstandings with your partner. Singles may find themselves drawn to someone intriguing. Tip: Share your thoughts and feelings openly for deeper connections.

Health

Your health may require attention this week. Stress could manifest physically, so prioritize relaxation. Tip: Schedule some downtime to unwind and recharge your batteries.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♋ Cancer

Cancer, expect to navigate some financial uncertainties this week. The moon’s phases may bring fluctuations, so be cautious with spending. Tip: Create a budget to manage your expenses effectively.

Love

In relationships, emotional honesty is vital. If something is bothering you, express it. Single Cancers may find love in unexpected places. Tip: Don’t shy away from vulnerability; it can deepen connections.

Health

Health-wise, focus on self-care. Your emotional state can impact your physical health. Tip: Prioritize sleep to help maintain your overall well-being.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♌ Leo

Leos, prepare for a week filled with professional recognition. Your hard work is about to pay off. New opportunities may present themselves, enhancing your financial stability. Tip: Don’t hesitate to showcase your accomplishments.

Love

Love is in the air for Leos this week. Your charisma is magnetic, drawing admirers closer. If in a relationship, plan a special date night to nurture your bond. Tip: Surprise your partner with a thoughtful gesture.

Health

Your vitality is high, but be mindful of overexertion. Balancing work and play is essential. Tip: Engage in light physical activities to maintain your energy levels.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♍ Virgo

This week, Virgo, Mars influences your career path positively. You may uncover profitable ventures or projects. Focus on organization and efficiency to maximize your output. Tip: Set clear goals to stay on track.

Love

In love, expect deeper emotional connections. Communication with your partner will enhance understanding. Singles may meet someone who shares similar interests. Tip: Attend social events to expand your circle.

Health

Your health is stable, but pay attention to your mental health. Juggling responsibilities can be overwhelming. Tip: Take short breaks to prevent burnout and refresh your mind.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♎ Libra

Libra, this week brings potential financial growth. Collaborations and partnerships may lead to lucrative outcomes. Be open to new ideas from colleagues. Tip: Network actively to discover hidden opportunities.

Love

In relationships, harmony is key. Focus on resolving any lingering issues with your partner. For singles, this is a great week to meet someone special. Tip: Attend social gatherings to enhance your chances of romance.

Health

Your health may require a little attention. Stress management will be crucial this week. Tip: Engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation to maintain balance.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♏ Scorpio

Scorpio, this week may bring challenges in your professional life. Be prepared to navigate potential conflicts. Focus on diplomacy and patience. Tip: Keep communication open with your team to diffuse tensions.

Love

Emotionally, you may face hurdles. It’s essential to express your feelings honestly. If single, take time to reflect on what you truly want in a partner. Tip: Don’t rush into new relationships; take your time.

Health

Your health could be impacted by emotional stress. Prioritizing mental well-being is vital. Tip: Engage in calming activities to alleviate stress and restore balance.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♐ Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week offers new horizons in your career. Opportunities for travel or exploration may arise. Embrace change and adaptability. Tip: Stay open to unconventional ideas that challenge your perspective.

Love

Love will be adventurous this week. For couples, plan a spontaneous outing to spark excitement. Singles will find themselves attracted to unique individuals. Tip: Don’t hesitate to express your adventurous side in dating.

Health

Your health is on the upswing, but attention to detail is important. Stay active to maintain your physical condition. Tip: Try new activities to keep your fitness routine exciting.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♑ Capricorn

Capricorn, this week may present some financial challenges. Stay disciplined in your spending and focus on essential needs. Tip: Reevaluate your budget and make necessary adjustments.

Love

In relationships, clarity will be essential. If you’ve been feeling distant, now is the time to reconnect. Singles may experience a renewed interest in someone from the past. Tip: Reach out to rekindle old friendships.

Health

Your health is stable, but stress management is crucial. Focus on maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Tip: Prioritize self-care routines to enhance your overall well-being.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♒ Aquarius

Aquarius, this week may bring innovative ideas that can lead to financial growth. Your creativity will shine in group projects. Tip: Share your unique insights with colleagues to inspire teamwork.

Love

In love, expect exciting developments. If in a relationship, spontaneity can reignite the spark. Singles may attract attention from unexpected sources. Tip: Embrace your individuality; it’s appealing to others.

Health

Your health is strong, but be wary of burnout. Ensure you are taking breaks to recharge. Tip: Schedule regular downtime to maintain your energy levels.

Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026 ♓ Pisces

Pisces, this week may prompt you to reassess your financial goals. The stars suggest a thoughtful approach to investments. Tip: Create a vision board to visualize your financial aspirations.

Love

In relationships, emotional depth will be crucial. Share your feelings openly with your partner. Singles may find comfort in meaningful conversations. Tip: Don’t shy away from vulnerability; it can strengthen connections.

Health

Your health is stable, but be cautious of emotional stress. Prioritize activities that nourish your spirit. Tip: Connect with loved ones to boost your emotional well-being.

The Weekly Horoscope 29 June – 5 July 2026: Love, Health, and Money offers insights that can guide you through the week ahead. Each sign has unique opportunities and challenges to embrace. Listen to the stars and let their wisdom illuminate your path.

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