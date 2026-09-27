Watch the Farm Aid Music Festival Live Online Free Today

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Excitement is building as the iconic Farm Aid music festival gears up for another impactful year, uniting fans and supporters of family farmers. On Saturday, September 26, the festival will take over the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, featuring an impressive lineup that includes Willie Nelson and Family, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds. They will be joined by talents like Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff, among many others, promising a memorable marathon of live music.

How to Watch Farm Aid 2026 Online for Free



CNN is returning as the exclusive broadcast partner for Farm Aid 2026, with four hours of live coverage scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Viewers can catch the event with hosts John Berman and Laura Coates, while CNN’s chief climate correspondent, Bill Weir, will provide background coverage from the festival grounds.

Good news for those without cable! CNN is accessible through various live TV streaming services, some of which offer free trials, allowing you to enjoy the festival without a traditional cable package.

Streaming Options to Watch Farm Aid 2026



Farm Aid 2026 will be aired live on CNN from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Subscribers of CNN and pay TV can also stream the concert via CNN.com/Watch, the CNN app, and connected TV apps. Here are some streaming options available for viewers: ➤ Five-day free trial

➤ Packages with CNN starting at $39.99/month

DirecTV offers CNN in packages starting at $39.99 a month, including other networks like MSNBC and Fox News. New subscribers can take advantage of a five-day free trial, making it an excellent opportunity to watch the Farm Aid broadcast. ➤ Three-day free trial

➤ Packages with CNN starting at $89.99/month

Hulu + Live TV offers a comprehensive streaming option for future viewers of Farm Aid. Starting at $89.99 monthly, new subscribers can enjoy a three-day free trial, allowing access not just to CNN but also to Hulu’s on-demand library, ESPN, and Disney+ in one convenient package. ➤ Free trial

➤ $64.99/month

➤ Up to 100+ channels

YouTube TV provides another reliable option for streaming CNN and enjoying Farm Aid live. New users can typically start with a free trial that lasts around five days, and then access plans starting at $64.99 per month. ➤ Packages with CNN starting at $45.99/month

➤ One-day, three-day, and seven-day passes starting at $4.99

➤ No free trial

Sling TV offers CNN through various packages starting at $45.99 per month. There is no free trial, but short-term passes are available for those who want to tune in just for the festival, with prices starting at $4.99 for one day.

CNN has previously broadcast Farm Aid, notably during its 40th anniversary in 2025, which drew in 3.88 million viewers worldwide, generating over $615,000 for Farm Aid. This year’s festival promises to bring in even more support and engagement for family farmers across the nation.

Who’s Performing at Farm Aid 2026?

