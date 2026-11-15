Watch the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Online Free

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Excitement is building as the 39th annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards prepares to take center stage, promising a memorable evening filled with celebrity appearances and fun surprises. Hosted by singer Alex Warren, this year’s event will unfold at Television City in Los Angeles and will feature renowned guests like Keke Palmer, Tony Hawk, and many more. Viewers can catch all the action on Nickelodeon tonight at 8 p.m. ET, with an added bonus—this year, the ceremony will also air live on CBS.

If you’re looking to tune in but don’t have cable access, worry not! You can still enjoy the Kids’ Choice Awards live through various streaming services such as DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. Each of these platforms offers free trials for eligible new subscribers, allowing fans the opportunity to join in on the fun without any upfront cost.

At a Glance: How to Watch the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Online for Free

The Kids’ Choice Awards, which made its debut in 1988 with Tony Danza as the first host, has evolved into one of Nickelodeon’s hallmark annual events. Each year, the ceremony celebrates the most noteworthy figures and moments in entertainment, sports, music, and social media.

A trademark feature of the show is its iconic green slime, a beloved tradition that has led to unforgettable sliming moments over the years, showcasing stars like the Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, and the Olsen twins. This year, viewers can look forward to performances from artists such as Ashe and Sofi Tukker, alongside appearances by stars like Chris Pratt.

Where to Watch the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Online for Free

If you want to watch the event without any financial commitment, DirecTV is a fantastic choice. They offer a five-day free trial, providing instant access to all channels airing the ceremony. Following the trial, plans start at under $40 per month for the MySports package, which includes CBS, or $20.99 per month for the MyKids Genre Pack featuring Nickelodeon.

Editor’s Pick ➤ $39.99/month

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Fubo is another excellent option, offering a five-day free trial along with the chance to stream the Kids’ Choice Awards. Right now, they also provide $30 off your first month, with plans starting at $88.99 per month after the trial period ends.

➤ $88.99/month

➤ Five-day free trial

➤ Up to 300+ channels

Hulu + Live TV is yet another great choice, giving access to 95-plus channels in addition to the ones streaming the Kids’ Choice Awards. With a subscription, you’ll also receive access to Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu + Live TV plans begin at $99.99 per month following a three-day free trial.

➤ $99.99/month

➤ 95+ channels

➤ Three-day free trial