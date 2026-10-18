Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee Football Live Online for Free

As college football enthusiasts gear up for another thrilling edition of the Third Saturday in October, the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers are set to host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the contest with identical records of 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, making this matchup crucial for both programs.

After experiencing setbacks in their previous games, both teams are looking to regain their footing. Alabama suffered its first loss of the season with a narrow 20-17 defeat against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, while Tennessee faced a precarious 24-17 victory over the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee: Channel, Date, and Time

The highly anticipated game between Alabama and Tennessee will take place on Saturday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will be nationally broadcast on ABC.

Where to Stream Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Online Free

For those looking to stream the action online without cable, viewers can access the Alabama vs. Tennessee game through several live TV streaming services that include ABC. Platforms like DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling offer options for fans eager to catch the game. Notably, DirecTV and Fubo both provide free trials that allow viewers to watch the game at no cost. TV channel : ABC

: ABC Free stream : DirecTV, Fubo

: DirecTV, Fubo Date, time: Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Streaming Options: DirecTV and Fubo

Fans interested in using DirecTV can enjoy a five-day free trial by subscribing to any of its Signature Packages or MyNews and MySports Genre Packs. If you decide to continue with DirecTV, monthly plans begin at $44.99, often with a discount applicable for the first month. DirecTV carries ABC in all of its Signature Packages and its MyNews and MySports Genre Packs. Get a five-day free trial to any of these plans to stream Alabama vs. Tennessee for free (plus other football games this weekend). If you want to keep DirecTV after the trial, plans start at $44.99 a month, but you’ll also get a discount on your first month’s bill.

Alternatively, Fubo also provides an excellent streaming option with a five-day free trial available for new subscribers. Fubo includes ABC in all of its plans, making it a viable choice for fans wanting to watch the game online. After the trial ends, subscriptions start at $63.99 for the first month, increasing to $88.99 monthly thereafter. Fans can also get a free Alabama vs. Tennessee stream with Fubo, which offers a five-day free trial and carries ABC in all plans. After the trial ends, you’ll get a discounted first month starting at $63.99 before the price goes up to $88.99 a month for the streamer’s most affordable plan.

As the teams prepare to clash, they will also face significant challenges. Alabama’s leading receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will be sidelined, and Tennessee will be without quarterback Faizon Brandon, making George MacIntyre the starting QB once again. This matchup is expected to be intense, especially considering Tennessee’s recent success against Alabama at home, having defeated the Tide in their last two meetings in Knoxville.