In recent discussions about Elon Musk‘s family, his daughter, Vivian Wilson, has shed light on their financial lives, sparking curiosity and conversation. As fans and followers delve into this revelation, we explore other facets of Musk’s family life, gaining insights into the notable figures he calls his children, including Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and Techno Mechanicus Musk. These unique names and identities reflect the innovative and enigmatic personality of their father.

### Exa Dark Sideræl Musk: A New Addition

In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes disclosed the private arrival of her daughter with Elon Musk via surrogacy. The girl’s name, Exa Dark Sideræl, carries profound significance. “Exa” is inspired by the supercomputing term exaFLOPS, denoting a system capable of executing a quintillion floating-point operations per second.

The middle name “Dark” symbolizes the mysteries of the universe, describing the unknown not as a source of fear but as the beautiful absence of photons. According to Grimes, “Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

Sideræl adds another layer of depth. Pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el,” it reflects the universe’s true time, known as star time or deep space time. This concept stands in contrast to our earthbound perception of time and pays homage to Galadriel, a favorite character from Lord of the Rings, known for her noble choice to renounce the ring. Walter Isaacson’s biography, Elon Musk, reveals that Exa entered the world in December 2021 via surrogate.

### Welcoming Techno Mechanicus Musk

Around Father’s Day 2022, the unconventional couple celebrated the birth of another child, Techno Mechanicus, affectionately nicknamed Tau, who was also born via surrogate. This detail, unveiled in Isaacson’s biography, is accompanied by a poignant image from June 2022, capturing Elon Musk feeding his newborn son.

### Grimes’ Stance on Privacy

As these children grow in the public spotlight, Grimes has expressed concerns over their privacy, striving to shield them from excessive attention. “I have tried begging the public and my kids’ dad to keep them offline, and I’ve tried legal recourse,” she lamented on social media in 2025. For her, the overwhelming public interest in their lives poses a significant concern, driving her quest for a solution to maintain some semblance of privacy. “It’s insane to me that there’s no way to deal with this,” she remarked, reflecting her ongoing struggle.

Vivian Wilson’s recent revelations about the family’s finances add yet another layer to the public’s understanding of the Musk family dynamic, capturing attention and sparking dialogue about the intersection of fame, family, and finance.