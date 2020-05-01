VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Confirms Her Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid has confirmed the rumors that she’s anticipating her initial youngster with Zayn Malik. She offered the information in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, claiming she and her partner are “very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.” TMZ initially broke information of the model’s pregnancy on April 28.

Gigi Hadid is speaking up concerning her pregnancy for the very first time. The version, 25, confirmed information that she and partner Zayn Malik are expecting their initial youngster along with a remote meeting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“Thank you so much!” she stated when Fallon praised her. “Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support, so thank you.”

Fallon, a papa of 2, conveyed Hadid with some parenting suggestions, urging her to “be present for every part of it.”

“Yeah, no, I’m trying,” Gigi responded before explaining what it’s like being pregnant in a setting where remaining inside your home and socially distancing has ended up being the brand-new standard. “And especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and experience it day by day.”

Gigi’s remarks show up quickly after her mom, Yolanda Hadid, likewise confirmed the pregnancy to the Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard. “Of course, we are so excited. I’m excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us, and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed,” the honored mom spurted.

TMZ initially broke the baby information on April 28, keeping in mind that the model was 20 weeks along at the time, according to a “family source.” Hadid and Malik maintained silent as the Internet went wild over the records. Yet, an expert informed Entertainment Tonight that the pair is “very excited” and their family members are “overjoyed.”

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along,” the source informed ET. “Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

Today’s meeting isn’t Gigi’s very first time openly reviewing parenting and having youngsters. In February, she mused concerning her future throughout a meeting with the i-D publication, claiming, “I think that as I get older … well, one day, I’ll start a family, and I don’t know if I will always be modeling…”

Gigi and Zayn, or “Zigi,” as their followers so carefully call them, have been notoriously on and off since 2015. After many separations with the years, they reconnected at the end of 2019 and silently reestablished their love to the limelight with some sly PDA. And currently, this duo gets on its method to ending up being a triad.