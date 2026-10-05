Unexpected Truth Behind George, Charlotte, and Louis's Names

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While they are known globally as members of the British royal family, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis experience life as typical schoolchildren when it comes to their education. At school, they are referred to by a much simpler identity, shedding their royal titles to blend in with their peers.

What Names Do the Royal Children Go By At School?

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As reported by Hello! Magazine, the royal children adapt to their school environment by using their last name, Wales, which allows them to maintain a veneer of normalcy among their classmates. Despite their royal lineage, they are known simply as George Wales, Charlotte Wales, and Louis Wales in the classroom.

This choice reflects their parents’ titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales, which were granted to Kate Middleton and Prince William following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The official name of the royal family is Windsor, which was established by King George V in 1917. As detailed on the royal family’s official website, the surname Windsor is used for male descendants of Queen Victoria, while more recently, the family adopted Mountbatten-Windsor, allowing direct descendants of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to distinguish themselves from other members of the royal family.

Do All Three of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Children Attend the Same School?

Until the summer of 2026, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all attended the same school. However, as they began the new school year, 13-year-old Prince George started his educational journey at Eton College, while his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, continued their studies at Lambrook School, located conveniently close to their home in Windsor at Adelaide Cottage.