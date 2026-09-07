Understanding Men: Insights from a Thoughtful Author

On a lazy summer afternoon in upstate New York, journalist and author Jon Ronson revealed how an unexpected story transformed his life and ignited the ideas behind his latest book. Ronson, celebrated for works like The Men Who Stare at Goats and So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, recounted a night three years ago when a series of alarming texts from his son awakened him. His son’s friend had joined a Tinder date that led her to a “vast, newly-built castle” in rural Connecticut, owned by a man named Chris Mark. The castle, remarkable even by Gothic standards, was the backdrop for an unusual scenario where young partygoers found themselves confused and initially intrigued about their invitation.

When Mark appeared, he proclaimed himself a king searching for his queen among 101 princesses, instructing the women to don costumes provided in the basement. Although initially willing participants, the young adults quickly discerned that the supposed reality show, 101 Princesses, was anything but authentic—evidenced by a videographer whose only job appeared to be serving Mark delicious cuts of meat. Intrigued by the absurdity of the situation, Ronson visited the castle the following day, thus setting the stage for his newest exploration.

An Exploration of Modern Masculinity

The Castle: Adventures in a World of Unraveling Men, now available from Riverhead Books, reads like a vivid adventure, but it delves deep into the unraveling states of modern men. Much of the narrative centers on Ronson’s engaging interactions with Mark, a descendant of a Gilded Age baron. Yet, it unfurls into a broader analysis of the challenges faced by men in an evolving society. Ronson reflects on how societal shifts, coupled with technological advancements, have left many feeling adrift and without purpose.

In the book, Ronson travels to the Midwest, exploring Marktown, a town built by Mark’s great-grandfather in the 19th century as a model British village. This once idyllic community, now beleaguered by industrial decay, reflects the struggles of men and the reality of changing societal norms. He further chronicles the journey of Greg Chism, an early YouTube star whose wholesome content morphed dramatically as he succumbed to algorithmic pressures. Meanwhile, figures like Graham Linehan, renowned for his work on Father Ted, and actor Armie Hammer, embroiled in scandal, serve as case studies on the fracturing identities of men today.

Confronting Contemporary Masculinity

Chris Mark’s story captivated you almost immediately. When did you realize it could become the basis for your next book?

Ronson noted early on that Mark, a fan of Hugh Hefner, struck him as a figure trying to recreate a past that no longer resonated with today’s reality. He was a man attempting to navigate a world that had moved on without him. This connection—coupled with the larger societal trends he observed—compelled Ronson to write about men who seem increasingly adrift.

In the book, you tackle the issue of how society dismisses the struggles of straight white men. What made you decide to engage with this controversial subject?

Reflecting on his own career, Ronson believed that probing uncomfortable truths about men’s experiences, much like his previous works, would lead readers to reevaluate their perceptions. He explained, “Often, big changes in society cascade down and affect people’s inner lives in ways we don’t recognize.” He emphasized a shared feeling of dislocation, particularly among men, as societal structures break down. Ronson poses the question: What happens to individuals without a sense of purpose?

How do you perceive the changes in societal structures and the impact on masculinity?

Ronson observed that as structures collapse, many men opt for isolation rather than seeking community or purpose. He linked this behavior to content creation, particularly on platforms like YouTube. This digital landscape can appear as both an escape and a trap, leading people into cycles of isolation as they chase validation from a varying audience.

What role does the rise of AI chatbots and algorithms play in this cultural landscape?

He expressed concern that these technologies exploit feelings of purposelessness, offering false assurances that delude users into believing they are achieving greatness or fulfillment. “It’s pernicious and evil,” he asserted, warning of the dangers inherent in seeking validation from artificial means.

Reflections on the Personal and the Cultural

One prominent individual you explored is Graham Linehan, whose journey shifted dramatically over time. Why did you feel it essential to address this personally in your book?

Confronting the complexity of his relationship with Linehan, Ronson contended that it was crucial—both for personal clarity and broader societal understanding—to discuss how disinhibited behavior manifests when men feel rejected by norms they once upheld. As he articulated, “Some fold in, some adapt, and some lash out.” This discourse about the consequences of disconnection resonated throughout the broader themes of the book.

Tell me about your experiences in Marktown, which offers a stark contrast to the idyllic vision its creator intended. What did you discover there?

Fascinated by the historical context, Ronson unearthed the tragic tale of Marktown—expected to be a utopian community—but now characterized by isolation and decay, mirroring the anxiety of contemporary men. The juxtaposition of beauty against industrial decline serves as a powerful metaphor for broader societal change.

And what about your encounter with Armie Hammer? How does it connect to your overall narrative?

Dating back to a dinner with Hammer, Ronson found himself caught between conflicting narratives and felt the need for patience as he gathered his thoughts on the actor’s evolving character. Although ultimately, he chose to include snippets of their conversation, contextualizing it as part of the larger tapestry of man’s search for place and privilege.