This Black Friday, audio enthusiasts can rejoice as some of the best headphones and earbuds are on sale, featuring significant discounts from leading brands like Apple, Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony. The market has welcomed an array of new audio technology this year, with flagship models often coming with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, the deals available now include some of the most highly rated options that were released only months ago, making it the perfect time to invest in quality audio equipment.