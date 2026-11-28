This Black Friday, audio enthusiasts can rejoice as some of the best headphones and earbuds are on sale, featuring significant discounts from leading brands like Apple, Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony. The market has welcomed an array of new audio technology this year, with flagship models often coming with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, the deals available now include some of the most highly rated options that were released only months ago, making it the perfect time to invest in quality audio equipment.
We’ve extensively tested many of these models and curated a selection of our favorite headphones for various activities, including traveling, gym workouts, and noise cancelation needs. For those preferring in-ear options, we’ve also highlighted excellent deals on wireless earbuds.
With numerous offers to consider, here are a few standout discounts worth highlighting:
- Nothing Ear (a) for $55 (Originally $79): Although not the latest model, these earbuds offer exceptional value, making them hard to beat in this price range.
- AirPods Pro 3 for $149 (Originally $249): Ideal for iOS users, these earbuds feature superior noise-canceling technology and solid audio quality, even if the heart-rate monitor isn’t utilized.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $169 (Originally $359): While not the newest version, these versatile headphones can be used both wired and wireless, making them an excellent everyday choice.
Explore the best Black Friday headphone deals below, categorized by brand.
Best Anker Headphone Deals
Anker Soundcore Space 2
The Space 2 headphones provide budget-friendly noise cancelation, priced under $100.
Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro
These earbuds excel in voice call performance in noisy environments and are available for $130 this Black Friday.
Anker Soundcore Sport X20
These earbuds remain a favorite for workouts, currently offered at $60.
Best Apple Headphone Deals
Apple AirPods Max 2
The second-generation AirPods Max impress with outstanding noise-canceling across all over-ear applications, currently available at a discount.
Apple AirPods Pro 3
In our tests, the AirPods Pro 3 demonstrated significant improvements in noise-canceling and comfort over the previous generation, now at $100 off.
Best Beats Headphone Deals
Beats 360 Wireless
These headphones are among our top picks for gym use, now with a discount of $100.
Beats Powerbeats Fit
Featuring tactile controls and secure in-ear wings, these fitness earbuds are designed to stay in place during workouts.
Best Bose Headphone Deals
Bose QuietComfort Headphones (Gen 2)
Newly released, these headphones feature enhanced audio capabilities and customizable noise-canceling modes, currently available for $200.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
The first-generation model remains a strong option due to its tactile controls and customizable ANC modes at over half price in multiple colors.
Best Bowers & Wilkins Headphone Deals
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2
Get a modest discount on Bowers & Wilkins’ flagship headphones, boasting premium materials and top-notch audio quality.
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e
The Px7 S2e headphones maintain high-quality performance at a more approachable price point.
Best Nothing Headphone Deals
Nothing Headphone (1)
These over-ear headphones feature a unique design and solid audio quality, priced at $170.
Nothing Ear (a)
These earbuds stand out as a great budget choice with a compact case and impressive performance.
Best Sennheiser Headphone Deals
Sennheiser Momentum 5
This model features advanced noise cancellation and an impressively long battery life, making it one of the year’s best releases.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones
While the Momentum 5 is the latest version, the fourth-generation model offers exceptional sound quality for its price.
Sennheiser HD 650
These open-back headphones provide exceptional reference-level audio, currently available at 55% off.
Best Sony Headphone Deals
Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones
Featuring excellent sound and noise-canceling capabilities, these headphones also include a broad range of features, along with foldable earcups for easy travel.
Sony LinkBuds Clip
These clip-on-style earbuds offer a comfortable fit and substantial savings of $81 for Black Friday.
Sony WH-1000XM4C
This updated iteration includes similar build qualities to the original XM4 model, but adds a selection of new features.
Other Headphone and Earbud Deals
SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2
SHOKZ’s earbuds are ideal for runners due to their open-ear design, ensuring safety and comfort during workouts.
Sonos Ace
While Sonos’ latest Ace Ultra headphones aren’t discounted, the original Ace model is now available for under $250.
EarFun Air Pro 4
Despite their simple design, these earbuds deliver rich sound and are available for $50, down from $80, making them an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.
JBL Live 780NC
With a stylish monochromatic aesthetic and foldable earcups, JBL’s Live 780NC headphones are both functional and fashionable.