Ultimate Guide to Enjoying the 2026 College Football Season

The excitement of college football returns this Saturday, featuring a packed schedule that kicks off with the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the TCU Horned Frogs. This season marks the beginning of Bill Belichick’s second year as head coach of the Tar Heels, following a tumultuous first year filled with on-field challenges and headlines surrounding his personal life. The game will unfold in Dublin, continuing the tradition of hosting college football games in Ireland.

Weekend Matchups

In addition to the Tar Heels versus Horned Frogs, Saturday’s games include a compelling matchup between San Jose State and USC, as well as the Memphis Tigers squaring off against the University of Las Vegas. This diverse lineup is sure to captivate fans across the nation.

Where to Watch

Fans eager to catch the action can do so across a variety of networks. The college football season is broadcasting on major cable channels like ESPN, FS1, and TNT, as well as local networks such as ABC and NBC. Additionally, dedicated college football channels like the SEC Network and ACC Network will also feature games throughout the season.

Streaming Options

If you’re looking to watch college football without a cable subscription, numerous streaming options are available. Services such as DirecTV, Fubo, and Sling provide excellent alternatives for streaming the college football season.

DirecTV Coverage



➤ Five-day free trial

➤ $64.99+/month

DirecTV offers an extensive streaming package that includes essential channels such as ESPN, FS1, and TNT. Their Entertainment package, along with the SEC Network via the Choice plans, ensures that fans won’t miss a moment of the action.

Fubo’s Offerings



➤ One-day free trial

➤ $64.99+/month (First month)

Fubo is another strong contender for college football enthusiasts, delivering a diverse range of sports channels, including ESPN and CBS Sports Network. Though their free trial varies, they currently offer a one-day trial, making it easy for fans to explore their channels for essential game coverage.

Affordable Streaming with Sling



➤ Affordable plans, including short-term passes

➤ $19.99+/month

Sling offers compelling affordability with packages starting as low as $19.99 per month. While they don’t provide a free trial currently, their Sling Orange + Blue package includes ESPN and FS1, although local channel availability may vary by location.

Season Overview