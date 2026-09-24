U2 Set to Release 'Carnaval de Luz' Album on November 13

In a thrilling announcement, U2 has unveiled plans for the release of Carnaval de Luz, marking their first album of new material in nearly a decade. Set to launch on November 13, the album promises to encapsulate the band’s extensive journey over the past 50 years. Bassist Adam Clayton praised the collection to Rolling Stone, calling it an extraordinary culmination of their work. Reflecting on their origins, the band recalls their first jam session together on September 25, 1976, in Larry Mullen Jr.’s kitchen, celebrating 50 years of musical evolution.

New Sounds Emerge: Single Release and Album Details

Bono has characterized the album as “anarchic,” a theme echoed in the newly released single, the fast and furious punk track “Silencio.” Carnaval de Luz will feature 12 tracks, produced by Garret “Jacknife” Lee, marking his long-standing collaboration with the band since 2004’s How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. The album’s closing track, “Torn,” will include the poignant final vocal performance from the late Dolly Parton, who passed away last month. U2’s creative circles also involve longtime collaborators—Brian Eno co-wrote and contributed synthesizer work to three tracks, while Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid co-wrote “Torn” with Parton. Additionally, Martin Garrix plays a role in “Glorify,” and Ryan Tedder contributed to “Silencio.”

Creative Resurgence

The project is distinguished by a renewed vigor, as noted by Mullen Jr., who returned to the studio after overcoming a serious neck injury. He expressed the exhilarating feeling of creating together again, stating, “There was a renewed energy when we got into the studio.” According to Clayton, the album features prominently loud bass, a stylistic choice that excites the band for upcoming live performances.

Days of Ash and Easter Lily, two surprise EPs released earlier this year, conceptually align with Carnaval de Luz through thematic elements tied to the liturgical calendar. These projects collectively yield 24 new songs, with Lee commenting on the band’s intense energy and collaborative spirit, highlighting the exceptional quality of their most productive period to date.

A Fresh Approach

Reflecting on their creative process, the Edge remarked on their commitment to innovation, asserting, “We’re still the same guys we were making our first album. There’s no complacency. There’s just the same old struggle.” This ongoing dedication guarantees that their music retains its authenticity and emotional depth, a cornerstone of their legacy.

In an entertaining promotional nod, Bono adopts the role of a carnival barker in the band’s press release, inviting listeners to “bring your purple socks, your broken hearts, your rose-tinted naivety” in anticipation of the album’s vibrant sound involving “loud guitars, deep bass,” and various other musical treats.

Tracklist for Carnaval de Luz