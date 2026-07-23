Tyra Banks’ Giant Bangs Ignite Project Runway Frenzy

Tyra Banks turned heads with an audacious new hairstyle while judging season 22 of Project Runway — and the oversized bangs quickly became the most-talked-about element of the episode.

The look and Banks’ own reaction

Just call her Tyra Bangs.

The supermodel debuted a daring cut featuring supersized bangs while serving as a judge on season 22 of Project Runway. Banks’ dramatic fringe arrived alongside a brown ensemble she wore in episode three of the Freeform series.

On July 16, the 52-year-old shared a series of Instagram selfies, writing, “Brown never lets me down,” then adding with a crying emoji, “But these bangs…”

She even gave the unforgettable cut a nickname: “my buddy BANGY.”

Fans weigh in

The eye-catching fringe didn’t go unnoticed by viewers. Project Runway fans and social media users quickly shared their reactions online, treating the hairstyle as the episode’s standout moment.

One user joked on X, “Tyra is doing something with her bangs that has never been done before.”

Another quipped in response to the Tweet, “That ain’t a bang that’s a BOOM.”